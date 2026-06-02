StratusGrid Raises $3M Seed Round to Advance AI-Driven Cloud Infrastructure Optimization

Led by Dogwood Ventures, the financing will accelerate Stratusphere, StratusGrid's platform for identifying, approving, executing, and verifying cloud infrastructure optimizations.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StratusGrid, a cloud infrastructure optimization company helping enterprises move from cloud visibility to verified outcomes, today announced it has raised $3 million in seed financing, the company's first outside capital round.

The round was led by Dogwood Ventures, based in Atlanta, with participation from Market Square Ventures, LaunchTN, VentureSouth, Service Provider Capital, and several strategic angel investors.

Stratusphere helps teams identify, approve, execute, and verify optimizations.

StratusGrid helps companies address a growing challenge in modern cloud environments: infrastructure sprawl. As cloud environments become more complex and AI workloads increase infrastructure demands, many organizations struggle to identify, prioritize, approve, and safely execute the changes required to continuously optimize for efficiency and performance.

Traditional cloud optimization tools often stop at visibility. StratusGrid is building an AI-driven platform that closes the loop: identifying environment-specific opportunities, planning work, routing approvals, supporting execution of customer-approved changes, and verifying the results. This approach has helped customers save millions of dollars across large-scale AWS and Azure environments through infrastructure changes that improve value and performance while allowing their teams to focus on feature delivery.

This infrastructure-level execution is particularly important for private equity-backed software companies, where StratusGrid turns cloud optimization from an analysis exercise into an executable value-creation motion that reduces cloud costs without long-term financial commitments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Chris and the StratusGrid team as they solve a massive and growing challenge facing technology companies: infrastructure sprawl," said Aaron Hurst, founding partner at Dogwood Ventures. "StratusGrid's approach does more than identify cloud optimization opportunities. It helps customers safely execute approved changes and realize measurable benefits. As AI deployments make infrastructure environments even more complex, StratusGrid is well positioned to become a critical partner for companies operating at scale."

StratusGrid bootstrapped the business prior to raising outside capital, building the company around customer demand and deep experience operating in complex cloud environments. The new financing positions StratusGrid to accelerate development of Stratusphere, expand product and engineering capacity, and scale go-to-market efforts with private equity-backed software companies and enterprises managing large and growing AWS and Azure environments.

"We bootstrapped StratusGrid by staying close to customers and solving painful infrastructure problems with a team that knows how to execute," said Chris Hurst, CEO of StratusGrid. "This round reflects the trust our customers have placed in us and the work our team has done to turn complex cloud challenges into measurable outcomes. With this financing, we are ready to accelerate Stratusphere, our AI-native services platform for cloud infrastructure optimization, and deliver world-class optimization expertise at software scale to customers managing growing cloud environments."

"Visibility is important, but visibility alone is not enough. The harder challenge is turning insights into safe, approved, measurable action without pulling engineers away from higher-priority work," said Jeremy Scardino, CPO of StratusGrid. "With Stratusphere, we are building the execution layer for cloud optimization, bringing intelligence, context, workflow, and execution together so optimization becomes an operational capability teams can trust and scale."

About StratusGrid

StratusGrid is a cloud infrastructure optimization company helping enterprises move from cloud visibility to verified outcomes. Its Stratusphere platform combines AI-driven opportunity discovery, planning, approval workflows, execution of approved changes, monitoring, and savings verification to help teams improve efficiency and performance in complex AWS and Azure environments. https://stratusgrid.com/

About Dogwood Ventures

Dogwood Ventures is an Atlanta-based venture capital firm investing in high-growth technology companies across the Southeast and beyond. The firm partners with ambitious founders building durable businesses in large markets.

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SOURCE StratusGrid Inc.