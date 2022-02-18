Stratview Launches Multiple Segment Reports and Database Related to Global Anchors Market

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Anchors Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

Global Anchors Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Ease in installation, flexibility, and rapid construction

Growing population coupled with urbanization and increasing per capita income

Increasing investment towards infrastructure development especially in emerging economies and rehabilitation projects in developed economies

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth in Global Anchors Market?

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for anchors during the forecast period, owing to an expected recovery in the construction industry coupled with rapid urbanization and growing disposable income.

North America and Europe are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry.

COVID-19 Impact on the Anchors Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Hilti Corporation

Wurth Group

Fischer Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Simpson Strong-Tie Co. Inc.

Halfen GmbH

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

DEWALT

Sika AG

What deliverables will you get in these reports?

- In-depth analysis of the Market

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

