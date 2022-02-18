Stratview Launches Reports on Helideck, Aircraft Health, and Marine Engine Monitoring System Market, Presents Industry Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm, has launched reports on Helideck monitoring system market, Aircraft Health monitoring system market, and Marine Engine monitoring system market.

The reports provide an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Key Market Insights

Helideck monitoring system market insights:

Helideck Monitoring System Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The escalating number of commercial vessels and ships globally and the surge in global vessel traffic and short replacement cycles of hardware components are the major factors underpinning the demand for the helideck monitoring systems during the forecast period.

In terms of regions, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the helideck monitoring system market and is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the surge in vessel passenger traffic and military vessel induction in countries such as India, China, and Russia.

The market is driven by the countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, which are increasing their defense and commercial marine fleets.

North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Marine Engine monitoring system market insights:

Marine Engine Monitoring System Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Surge in international seaborne trade, increase in demand for deliveries of smart engines, recreational boats, and growth in maritime tourism are the key factors influencing the growth of the marine engine monitoring system market.

In terms of regions, the marine engine monitoring system market in Europe is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by the restructuring efforts undertaken by ship manufacturing companies in the region and increasing investments in the defense sector.

Asia-Pacific is estimated as the largest market for marine engine monitoring system. Over the recent years, this region has depicted rapid economic development as well as the growth of the manufacturing and energy sectors, thereby accelerating maritime trade.

The rise in seaborne trade has subsequently contributed to a rise in the demand for ships used to transport manufactured goods globally. China, South Korea, and Japan are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific region.

Aircraft Health monitoring system market insights:

Health monitoring systems are gaining momentum in the aircraft industry as all the major aircraft OEMs are increasingly incorporating these systems into their best-selling aircraft in order to enhance the flight safety as well as to reduce MRO cost.

The aircraft health monitoring system market is one of the fastest-growing systems in the aircraft industry and is likely to grow at an above average growth rate of the overall aircraft industry (7.3% vs 3.5%) over the next five years.

Several factors are bolstering the demand for health monitoring systems in the aircraft industry. Some of which are-

Rising demand for advanced aircraft monitoring systems to reduce the increasing aircraft accidents

Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs

Surging situational cognizance and cost-effective maintenance

Increasing demand for connected aircraft solutions

Effective decision making due to the availability of real-time information

