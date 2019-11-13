Stratyfy Inc. selected as one of the 100 most promising start-ups to watch in 2019 by CNBC

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratyfy Inc. , a provider of interpretable Artificial Intelligence ("AI") products, has been selected by CNBC as one of the world's 100 most promising start-ups to watch in 2019.

Recognized as a leading innovator in the finance industry, Stratyfy helps banks and insurers make better risk-based decisions. Stratyfy's products allow companies to combine their institutional knowledge with powerful data tools. Importantly, Stratyfy has developed a way to detect and mitigate unwanted bias in its customers' decision systems, something other advanced approaches have not been able to do effectively.

"At Stratyfy, we believe that technology can deliver the best outcomes when humans and machines work together," said Laura Kornhauser, co-founder and CEO of Stratyfy. "Many of our customers have decades of experience solving complex problems at the heart of their business. Stratyfy's solutions amplify this expertise with the power of their data, while still keeping humans in control."

Stratyfy's products produce auditable models, understandable decisions and repeatable results, allowing regulated institutions to safely deploy advanced technology to better serve consumers. This visibility and efficiency are derived from Stratyfy's proprietary interpretable machine learning engine, which allows financial institutions to better assess risks and make decisions that they and regulators can trust.

About Stratyfy Inc.

Stratyfy (Stratyfy.com) was founded by a team of finance, data science and technology veterans in 2017. We built a platform for predictive model development and decision optimization that is usable throughout highly regulated organizations. Domain experts can build, test and deploy powerful models that get approved by compliance and are explainable to their business partners. Decision-makers can easily visualize how models are performing and see the impact on key business metrics. Users can introduce guardrails around how the machine learns, and automatically track and test all model updates for easy model governance.

Stratyfy's cutting edge approach is easy to understand and human-interactive, whereas most advanced AI/ML techniques are opaque and exclude humans. It's often said that an AI/ML model is only as good as the data it was trained on, but the partnership of AI/ML and humans can be better - fairer and more accurate than either of them separately.

