Straumann Group and Aspen Dental Management, Inc., partner to offer dental implants and prosthetic solutions to over 1,000 locations across the U.S.

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Straumann Group, a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence, announces a strategic partnership with Aspen Dental Management, Inc., (ADMI) to offer dental implant solutions, abutments and CAD/CAM options to more than 1000 ADMI and affiliated offices across 45 U.S. states.

The partnership includes Aspen Dental, one of the largest and fastest growing branded network of dental offices in the country, along with ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, leaders in fixed, full arch dental restorations for patients with missing or failing dentition. There are more than 930 Aspen Dental locations across 45 states, while ClearChoice has 71 locations in 28 states. Collectively, the two are the largest provider of fixed and removable dental prosthetics in the United States.

As part of the agreement, Straumann Group will supply Aspen Dental-supported and ClearChoice-supported independent practices with a broad range of dental implants and CAD/CAM solutions. In addition, Straumann Group will offer clinical training, patient education material and marketing support to help implement the dental solutions across the practices.

"Together with the dentists whose practices we support, we are excited to enter a strategic partnership that will significantly expand access to cutting-edge dental products, integrated digital workflows, as well as comprehensive education programs and value-added services," said Bob Fontana, chairman and CEO of ADMI. "At a time when dental implants are playing an increasingly important role in dentistry, partnering with Straumann Group will not only be instrumental in achieving our long-term strategic objectives, but also benefit the patients who turn to Aspen Dental and ClearChoice for their dental care needs."

Straumann Group, a global leader in modern dentistry, has built over the years an unparalleled portfolio of innovation in esthetic dentistry through clinically and scientifically proven solutions in regenerative, material science, biomaterial, integrated digital workflows, and has committed to continuous education for dental professionals by driving one of the largest scientific networks.

"It is an honor to be chosen to work with one of the largest and fastest growing dental service organizations in the United States," says Guillaume Daniellot, CEO of Straumann Group. "Our purpose is to help clinicians improve patients' quality of life. We are proud to serve ADMI and its network with our innovative dental solutions as they continue to provide access to dental care to patients in nearly every state."

Straumann Group has grown to become one of the world's largest suppliers of cutting-edge dental implants, prosthetics and orthodontic solutions.

About Straumann Group

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CAD/CAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 8000 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) is one of the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S., supporting 15,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,000 health and wellness offices across 46 states in three distinct categories: dental care, urgent care, and medical aesthetics.

Working in partnership with independent practice owners and clinicians, the team is united by a single purpose: to prove that healthcare can be better and smarter for everyone. ADMI provides a comprehensive suite of centralized business support services that power the impact of four consumer-facing businesses: Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care and Chapter Aesthetic Studio. Each brand has access to a deep community of experts, tools and resources to grow their practices, and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality consumer healthcare experiences at scale.

