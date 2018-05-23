Strauss Group Continues to Deliver Excellent Results in Sales, Profit and Cash Flow, With Sales Up 4% During the Quarter (7.8% Organic Growth Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects) and Net Profit Rising 29.6% to NIS 146 Million(1)

Q1 2018 highlights(1)

Organic sales growth, excluding foreign exchange effects, was c7.8%. Shekel, sales were NIS c2.2 billion compared to NIS c2.1 billion in the corresponding period in 2017; sales were impacted by a negative currency translation amounting to NIS c51 million mainly as a result of the depreciation of the BRL against the NIS compared to last year.

Gross profit was NIS c833 million (c38.4% of sales), up c6.8% compared to the corresponding period last year. Gross margins were up c1%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was NIS c254 million (c11.7% of sales), up c14.0% compared to the corresponding period last year. EBIT margins were up c1%.

EPS for shareholders of the Company was NIS c1.28, up c18.8% compared to the corresponding period.

Positive cash flows from operating activities totalled NIS c106 million, compared to negative cash flows of NIS c86 million in 2017.

(1) Data represent the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Storenext

Non GAAP Figures (1)







First Quarter

2018 2017 Change Total Group Sales (NIS mm) 2,167 2,083 4.0% Organic Sales Growth excluding FX



7.8% Gross Profit (NIS mm) 833 780 6.8% Gross Margins (%) 38.4% 37.4% +100 bps EBITDA (NIS mm) 311 278 12.0% EBITDA Margins (%) 14.4% 13.4% +100 bps EBIT (NIS mm) 254 223 14.0% EBIT Margins (%) 11.7% 10.7% +100 bps Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (NIS mm) 146 116 26.9% Net Income Margin Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (%) 6.8% 5.5% +130 bps EPS (NIS) 1.28 1.08 18.8% Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm) 106 -86 222.9% Capex (NIS mm) (2) -70 -61 14.8% Net debt (NIS mm) 2,082 2,689 -22.6% Net debt / annual EBITDA 2.0x 2.7x (0.7x)









(1) Data represent the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets and investment in intangibles.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)



















First Quarter

Sales

(NIS mm) Sales

Growth vs.

Last Year Organic

Sales

Growth

excluding

FX EBIT

(NIS mm) NIS

Change

in EBIT %

Change

In EBIT EBIT

margins Change

in EBIT

margins

vs.

2017 Sales and EBIT by Operating

Segments and Activities















Strauss Israel:















Health & Wellness 532 9.4% 9.4% 54 1 2.0% 10.2% -70 bps Fun & Indulgence (2) 334 0.6% 0.6% 55 3 4.8% 16.4% +60 bps Total Strauss Israel 866 5.8% 5.8% 109 4 3.4% 12.6% -30 bps

















Strauss Coffee:















Coffee Israel 217 2.0% 2.0% 41 1 3.1% 19.0% +10 bps International Coffee (2) 769 2.7% 8.5% 78 27 51.2% 10.1% +330 bps Total Strauss Coffee 986 2.5% 7.3% 119 28 30.1% 12.0% +250 bps

















International Dips & Spreads:















Sabra (50%) (2) 160 11.8% 20.8% 14 -5 -24.0% 8.9% -410 bps Obela (50%) (2) 20 24.0% 25.9% -3 -1 NM NM NM Total International Dips & Spreads 180 13.0% 21.3% 11 -6 -29.6% 6.3% -390 bps

















Strauss Water (2)(3) 135 7.6% 7.5% 10 4 52.2% 7.2% +200 bps

















Other (4) 0 -100.0% NM 5 1 42.5% NM NM Total Group 2,167 4.0% 7.8% 254 31 14.0% 11.7% +100 bps



















(1) Data represent the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%). International D&S figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water figures include Strauss's share in the joint venture in China, Haier Strauss Water (HSW). Until August 2017 the Company held a 34% stake in the joint venture, and commencing in September 2017, its percentage holding increased to 49% following the acquisition of an additional 15%.

(3) Commencing in the current quarter, Company Management has elected to report the results of the Strauss Water segment separately.

(4) In the second quarter of 2017 the Company realized the Max Brenner operation.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Appendix

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP) First Quarter

2018 2017 Change Sales 1,446 1,408 2.7% Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 856 831 2.9% Adjustments for commodity hedges -11 9

Cost of sales 845 840 0.5% Gross profit 601 568 5.9% % of sales 41.6% 40.3%

Selling and marketing expenses 315 318 -0.9% General and administrative expenses 95 93 3.0% Total expenses 410 411

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 58 44 31.5% Operating profit before other expenses 249 201 23.6% % of sales 17.2% 14.3%

Other expenses, net 2 7

Operating profit after other expenses 251 208 20.1% Financing expenses, net -16 -29 -45.7% Income before taxes on income 235 179 30.8% Taxes on income -67 -30 121.6% Effective tax rate 28.3% 16.7%

Income for the period 168 149 12.6% Attributable to the Company's shareholders 153 107 43.0% Attributable to non-controlling interests 15 42 -64.9%

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

Investor Conference Calls

Strauss Group will host an Investor Conference call in Hebrew on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 14:00 Israel time to review the Financial Statements of the Company for the first quarter.

To join the conference call in Hebrew, please dial: 03-9180610.

Strauss Group will also host an Investor Conference call in English on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 15:30 local Israel time (13:30 UK, 08:30 Eastern Standard Time) to review the Financial Statements of the Company for the first quarter.

To join the conference call in English, please dial one of the following numbers:

UK: 0-800-917-5108

US: 1-888-407-2553

Israel: 03-9180644

The Financial Statements for the first quarter of 2018 and Investors Presentation are posted on the Group's Investor Relations website at:

http://ir.strauss-group.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92539&p=irol-irhome

For further information please contact :

Daniella Finn Director of Investor Relations Strauss Group Ltd. 972-54-577-2195 972-3-675-2545 Daniella.Finn@Strauss-Group.com Osnat Golan VP Communications, Digital & Sustainability Strauss Group Ltd. 972-52-828-8111 972-3-675-2281 Osnat.Golan@Strauss-Group.com Or Shlomi Sheffer External Communications Director Strauss Group Ltd. 972-50-620-8000 972-3-675-6713 Shlomi.Sheffer@Strauss-Group.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strauss-group-continues-to-deliver-excellent-results-in-sales-profit-and-cash-flow-with-sales-up-4-during-the-quarter-7-8-organic-growth-excluding-foreign-exchange-effects-and-net-profit-rising-29-6-to-nis-146-million1-300653351.html

SOURCE Strauss Group

Related Links

https://www.strauss-group.com/

