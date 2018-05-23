Strauss Group Continues to Deliver Excellent Results in Sales, Profit and Cash Flow, With Sales Up 4% During the Quarter (7.8% Organic Growth Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects) and Net Profit Rising 29.6% to NIS 146 Million(1)

Stellar growth across all segments: Israel, Coffee, Sabra-Obela and Strauss Water; Strauss Group will distribute dividends in the amount of NIS 160 million

News provided by

Strauss Group

01:12 ET

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Giora Bardea, Interim CEO of Strauss Group (TASE: STRS)  (May 23, 2018): "Strauss Group continues to grow at an impressive rate, delivering excellent results in sales and profit. Revenues rose 7.8% in the quarter organically excluding FX translation, and performance has generated positive growth across all segments. Strauss Israel's income rose 5.8% compared to the corresponding period as the company increased its market share in food & beverages to 12.2% (2) . The coffee operation grew organically 7.3% in the quarter excluding FX translation. Sabra-Obela's dips and spreads business grew 21.3% excluding foreign exchange effects, with Sabra's market share in hummus in the US reaching 59.4%. Strauss Water revenues rose 7.6%, primarily thanks to strong growth in its operations in Israel. Net income in the quarter was NIS 146 million, up 26.9% compared to last year."

Q1 2018 highlights(1)

  • Organic sales growth, excluding foreign exchange effects, was c7.8%. Shekel, sales were NIS c2.2 billion compared to NIS c2.1 billion in the corresponding period in 2017; sales were impacted by a negative currency translation amounting to NIS c51 million mainly as a result of the depreciation of the BRL against the NIS compared to last year.
  • Gross profit was NIS c833 million (c38.4% of sales), up c6.8% compared to the corresponding period last year. Gross margins were up c1%.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was NIS c254 million (c11.7% of sales), up c14.0% compared to the corresponding period last year. EBIT margins were up c1%.
  • EPS for shareholders of the Company was NIS c1.28, up c18.8% compared to the corresponding period.
  • Positive cash flows from operating activities totalled NIS c106 million, compared to negative cash flows of NIS c86 million in 2017.

(1) Data represent the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Storenext

Non GAAP Figures (1)




First Quarter

2018

2017

Change

Total Group Sales (NIS mm)

2,167

2,083

4.0%

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

7.8%

Gross Profit (NIS mm)

833

780

6.8%

Gross Margins (%)

38.4%

37.4%

+100 bps

EBITDA (NIS mm)

311

278

12.0%

EBITDA Margins (%)

14.4%

13.4%

+100 bps

EBIT (NIS mm)

254

223

14.0%

EBIT Margins (%)

11.7%

10.7%

+100 bps

Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (NIS mm)

146

116

26.9%

Net Income Margin Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (%)

6.8%

5.5%

+130 bps

EPS (NIS)

1.28

1.08

18.8%

Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm)

106

-86

222.9%

Capex (NIS mm) (2)

-70

-61

14.8%

Net debt (NIS mm)

2,082

2,689

-22.6%

Net debt / annual EBITDA

2.0x

2.7x

(0.7x)




 


(1) Data represent the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, unless stated otherwise.

(2) Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets and investment in intangibles.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)










First Quarter

Sales
(NIS mm)

Sales
Growth vs.
Last Year

Organic
Sales
Growth
excluding
FX 

EBIT
(NIS mm)

NIS
Change
in EBIT

%
Change
In EBIT 

EBIT
margins

Change
in EBIT
margins
vs.
2017

Sales and EBIT by Operating
 Segments and Activities







Strauss Israel:







Health & Wellness

532

9.4%

9.4%

54

1

2.0%

10.2%

 -70 bps

Fun & Indulgence (2)

334

0.6%

0.6%

55

3

4.8%

16.4%

+60 bps

Total Strauss Israel

866

5.8%

5.8%

109

4

3.4%

12.6%

 -30 bps









Strauss Coffee:







Coffee Israel 

217

2.0%

2.0%

41

1

3.1%

19.0%

+10 bps

International Coffee (2)

769

2.7%

8.5%

78

27

51.2%

10.1%

+330 bps

Total Strauss Coffee

986

2.5%

7.3%

119

28

30.1%

12.0%

+250 bps









International Dips & Spreads:







Sabra (50%) (2)

160

11.8%

20.8%

14

-5

-24.0%

8.9%

 -410 bps

Obela (50%) (2)

20

24.0%

25.9%

-3

-1

NM

NM

NM

Total International Dips & Spreads

180

13.0%

21.3%

11

-6

-29.6%

6.3%

 -390 bps









Strauss Water (2)(3)

135

7.6%

7.5%

10

4

52.2%

7.2%

+200 bps









Other (4)

0

-100.0%

NM

5

1

42.5%

NM

NM

Total Group

2,167

4.0%

7.8%

254

31

14.0%

11.7%

+100 bps









(1)    Data represent the Company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses (without implementation of IFRS 11) and do not include share-based payment, valuation of the balance of commodity hedging transactions as at end-of-period, including adjustments required for deferral of profit or loss from commodity derivatives until the inventory is sold to external parties, and other income and expenses, unless stated otherwise.

(2)    Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%). International D&S figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water figures include Strauss's share in the joint venture in China, Haier Strauss Water (HSW). Until August 2017 the Company held a 34% stake in the joint venture, and commencing in September 2017, its percentage holding increased to 49% following the acquisition of an additional 15%.

(3)    Commencing in the current quarter, Company Management has elected to report the results of the Strauss Water segment separately.

(4)    In the second quarter of 2017 the Company realized the Max Brenner operation.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Appendix

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP)

First Quarter

2018

2017

Change

Sales

1,446

1,408

2.7%

Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 

856

831

2.9%

Adjustments for commodity hedges

-11

9

Cost of sales

845

840

0.5%

Gross profit

601

568

5.9%

% of sales

41.6%

40.3%

Selling and marketing expenses

315

318

-0.9%

General and administrative expenses

95

93

3.0%

Total expenses

410

411

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

58

44

31.5%

Operating profit before other expenses

249

201

23.6%

% of sales

17.2%

14.3%

Other expenses, net

2

7

Operating profit after other expenses

251

208

20.1%

Financing expenses, net

-16

-29

-45.7%

Income before taxes on income

235

179

30.8%

Taxes on income

-67

-30

121.6%

Effective tax rate

28.3%

16.7%

Income for the period

168

149

12.6%

Attributable to the Company's shareholders

153

107

43.0%

Attributable to non-controlling interests

15

42

-64.9%

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

Investor Conference Calls

Strauss Group will host an Investor Conference call in Hebrew on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 14:00 Israel time to review the Financial Statements of the Company for the first quarter.

To join the conference call in Hebrew, please dial: 03-9180610.

Strauss Group will also host an Investor Conference call in English on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 15:30 local Israel time (13:30 UK, 08:30 Eastern Standard Time) to review the Financial Statements of the Company for the first quarter.

 To join the conference call in English, please dial one of the following numbers:

 UK: 0-800-917-5108

 US: 1-888-407-2553

 Israel: 03-9180644

The Financial Statements for the first quarter of 2018 and Investors Presentation are posted on the Group's Investor Relations website at:

http://ir.strauss-group.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92539&p=irol-irhome

For further information please contact:

Daniella Finn

Director of Investor Relations

Strauss Group Ltd.

972-54-577-2195

972-3-675-2545

Daniella.Finn@Strauss-Group.com

 

 

 

Osnat Golan

VP Communications, Digital & Sustainability

Strauss Group Ltd.

972-52-828-8111

972-3-675-2281

Osnat.Golan@Strauss-Group.com

Or

Shlomi Sheffer

External Communications Director

Strauss Group Ltd.

972-50-620-8000

972-3-675-6713

Shlomi.Sheffer@Strauss-Group.com

 


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strauss-group-continues-to-deliver-excellent-results-in-sales-profit-and-cash-flow-with-sales-up-4-during-the-quarter-7-8-organic-growth-excluding-foreign-exchange-effects-and-net-profit-rising-29-6-to-nis-146-million1-300653351.html

SOURCE Strauss Group

Related Links

https://www.strauss-group.com/

Also from this source

Mar 14, 2018, 02:14 ET Strauss Posts Yet Another Strong Set of Annual Results With Sales...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Strauss Group Continues to Deliver Excellent Results in Sales, Profit and Cash Flow, With Sales Up 4% During the Quarter (7.8% Organic Growth Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects) and Net Profit Rising 29.6% to NIS 146 Million(1)

News provided by

Strauss Group

01:12 ET