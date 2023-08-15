Strauss Group delivers NIS 5.2 billion in revenues in first half of 2023 with 10% organic growth[1] as margin erosion persists, and NIS 219 million in net profit[2]

Strauss Group Ltd.

15 Aug, 2023, 03:18 ET

Alongside business growth in Israel, Brazil, China and Europe, Strauss Group has contended with continuing profit erosion and elevated raw material prices; CEO Shai Babad: "We continue to pursue the implementation of our strategic plans and consumer-centric innovation, while implementing productivity improvement processes"

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) published its financial statements for the second quarter of 2023, summing up the first half-year with 10.1% organic growth and NIS 5,179 million in revenues, largely thanks to continuing growth in the company's business in Israel, China, the United States and Brazil. Revenues in the second quarter were NIS 2,625 million, reflecting 12.4% organic growth.

Gross profit in the half-year was NIS 1,676 million, 32.4% of sales, and operating profit was NIS 379 million, 7.3% of sales, reflecting a persistent downward trend in profit margins due to ongoing input inflation and rising raw material prices. Net income attributable to shareholders in the six-month period was NIS 219 million. In the second quarter, the Group's gross profit was NIS 839 million, 31.9% of sales, and operating profit was NIS 171 million, 6.5% of sales.

Shai Babad, Strauss Group CEO: "Strauss delivered a half-year of sustained growth across all businesses in all regions, as margins continue to erode as a result of elevated raw material prices and inflation. We continue to pursue the implementation of our strategic plans, the launch of new products and consumer-centric innovation, while implementing internal productivity improvement processes to increase our margins, and optimizing our portfolio."

Strauss Israel delivered revenues of NIS 2,020 million in the first half, reflecting 15.6% growth compared to the corresponding period last year. Strauss Israel's operating profit was NIS 186 million.

The company's market share3 in Israel grew to 11.9% compared to 11.5% last year, but it has still not regained pre-recall levels (12.3%).

Health & Wellness sales were NIS 1,497 million, up 11.7%, and operating profit was NIS 162 million.

The Fun & Indulgence segment's revenues in the half-year were NIS 523 million, reflecting an increase of 28.6%, and operating profit was NIS 24 million. The confectionery business continued to recover with a market share of 23.6%[4] in the second quarter and 24.4% in July, compared to 28%-29% before the 2022 recall.

[1] Organic, excluding foreign currency effects
[2] The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled entities and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other net income and expenses, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.
[3] Storenext reports measuring consumption in the barcoded FMCG market
[4] According to the StoreNext report published on July 3, 2023. StoreNext measures consumption in the barcoded FMCG market.

Strauss Coffee delivered another half-year of growth with revenues of NIS 2,506 million, reflecting 12.6% growth over the corresponding period. The coffee company's operating profit was NIS 190 million, down 18.6% compared to the same period last year. In Israel, coffee revenues were NIS 407 million, up 3% compared to the first half of 2022, and operating profit was NIS 53 million, reflecting a decline of 22.4% compared to last year.

In Brazil, the coffee company Três Corações delivered revenue growth with sales of NIS 1,404 million, (for 50% ownership) up 11.1%. Operating profit was NIS 96 million, down 45% compared to the corresponding half-year in 2022, due to the moderation of coffee selling prices in Brazil. Três Corações's average value market share in roast & ground (R&G) coffee in the first half of 2023 was 33.8%, compared to 32.7% last year.

Revenues in the coffee business in Russia and Ukraine were NIS 336 million, up 18.5%; PolandNIS 169 million, up 25.2%; RomaniaNIS 111 million, up 29.2%; and Serbia – NIS 79 million, up 25.4%.

The International Dips & Spreads segment continued to rally as market shares in the US improved and revenues continued to recover and grow. Sales in the first half were NIS 260 million (for 50% ownership), up 35%, and the operating loss was NIS 10 million. Sabra's sales amounted to NIS 221 million, (for 50% ownership) up 46.3%, and the operating loss was NIS 6 million. In July, Sabra's market share in North America rose to 40.8%.5

Strauss Water continued to grow in the first half with revenues of NIS 392 million, up 2.5% compared to last year. Operating profit in the period was NIS 45 million, down 6.1%. In the half-year, the water business in China delivered revenues of NIS 395 million (for 100% ownership),12.5% growth and NIS 48 million in net profit (100% ownership).

The Kitchen FoodTech Hub: Since its establishment, the FoodTech incubator has invested in 25 companies. As of June 30, 2023, the total value of investments in the portfolio startups, which are presented in the financial statements according to the equity method, was NIS 116 million (on June 30, 2022: NIS 150 million). The fair value of these investments on the same date was NIS 613 million (June 30, 2022: NIS 559 million).

[5] Circana POS, MULO-C through 18.06.23

Non GAAP Figures (1)




Second Quarter

2023

2022

Change

Total Group Sales (NIS mm)

2,625

2,276

15.3 %

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

12.4 %

4.6 %

Gross Profit (NIS mm)

839

691

21.2 %

Gross Margins (%)

31.9 %

30.4 %

+150 bps

EBITDA (NIS mm)

275

201

36.6 %

EBITDA Margins (%)

10.5 %

8.9 %

+160 bps

EBIT (NIS mm)

171

102

65.2 %

EBIT Margins (%)

6.5 %

4.5 %

+200 bps

Net Income Attributable to the Company's
Shareholders (NIS mm)

85

70

21.3 %

Net Income Margin (Attributable to the
Company's Shareholders) (%)

3.2 %

3.1 %

+10 bps

EPS (NIS)

0.72

0.60

21.2 %

Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm)

61

140

-56.4 %

Capex (NIS mm) (2)

127

99

28.3 %

Net debt (NIS mm)

2,977

2,455

21.3 %

Net debt / annual EBITDA

3.0x

3.0x

0.0x

(1)  The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2)  Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets, investment in intangible assets and proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)










Second Quarter

Sales (NIS
mm)

Sales
Growth vs.
Last Year

Organic
Sales
Growth
excluding FX 

EBIT (NIS
mm)

NIS Change
in EBIT

% Change
in EBIT 

EBIT
margins

Change in
EBIT
margins vs.
2022

Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments
and Activities







     Strauss Israel:







          Health & Wellness

754

12.3 %

12.3 %

77

13

19.9 %

10.2 %

+60 bps

          Fun & Indulgence (2)

217

115.1 %

115.1 %

0

75

-99.2 %

-0.3 %

+7410 bps

     Total Strauss Israel

971

25.7 %

25.7 %

77

88

-809.2 %

7.9 %

+930 bps









     Strauss Coffee:







          Israel Coffee 

169

-6.1 %

-6.1 %

14

-6

-33.5 %

8.2 %

 -340 bps

          International Coffee (2)

1,148

9.3 %

4.2 %

77

-30

-27.7 %

6.7 %

 -350 bps

     Total Strauss Coffee

1,317

7.1 %

2.7 %

91

-36

-28.7 %

6.9 %

 -350 bps









     International Dips & Spreads:







          Sabra (50%) (2)

116

113.7 %

96.0 %

-5

23

81.8 %

-4.4 %

+4760 bps

          Obela (50%) (2)

17

-11.9 %

-16.8 %

-4

-1

-22.3 %

NM

NM

     Total International Dips & Spreads

133

80.1 %

66.9 %

-9

22

71.3 %

-6.8 %

+3570 bps









     Strauss Water

204

2.1 %

1.8 %

24

1

3.0 %

11.8 %

+10 bps









     Other (2)(3)

0

NM

NM

-12

-6

-94.9 %

NM

NM

Total Group

2,625

15.3 %

12.4 %

171

69

65.2 %

6.5 %

+200 bps

(1)  The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2)  Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)




First Half

2023

2022

Change

Total Group Sales (NIS mm)

5,179

4,548

13.9 %

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

10.1 %

8.0 %

Gross Profit (NIS mm)

1,676

1,353

23.8 %

Gross Margins (%)

32.4 %

29.8 %

+260 bps

EBITDA (NIS mm)

585

395

48.1 %

EBITDA Margins (%)

11.3 %

8.7 %

+260 bps

EBIT (NIS mm)

379

204

84.6 %

EBIT Margins (%)

7.3 %

4.5 %

+280 bps

Net Income Attributable to the Company's
Shareholders (NIS mm)

219

113

94.5 %

Net Income Margin Attributable to the
Company's Shareholders (%)

4.2 %

2.5 %

+170 bps

EPS (NIS)

1.88

0.97

94.2 %

Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm)

-165

16

-1102.2 %

Capex (NIS mm) (2)

201

176

14.2 %

Net debt (NIS mm)

2,977

2,455

21.3 %

Net debt / annual EBITDA

3.0x

3.0x

0.0x

(1)  The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2)  Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)










First Half

Sales (NIS
mm)

Sales
Growth vs.
Last Year

Organic
Sales
Growth
excluding FX 

EBIT (NIS
mm)

NIS Change
in EBIT

% Change
in EBIT 

EBIT
margins

Change in
EBIT
margins vs.
2022

Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments
and Activities







     Strauss Israel:







          Health & Wellness

1,497

11.7 %

11.7 %

162

16

10.7 %

10.8 %

 -10 bps

          Fun & Indulgence (2)

523

28.6 %

28.6 %

24

196

113.7 %

4.5 %

+4690 bps

     Total Strauss Israel

2,020

15.6 %

15.6 %

186

212

812.9 %

9.2 %

+1070 bps









     Strauss Coffee:







          Coffee Israel 

407

3.0 %

3.0 %

53

-14

-22.4 %

12.9 %

 -430 bps

          International Coffee (2)

2,099

14.6 %

6.7 %

137

-28

-17.1 %

6.5 %

 -250 bps

     Total Strauss Coffee

2,506

12.6 %

6.1 %

190

-42

-18.6 %

7.6 %

 -290 bps









     International Dips & Spreads:







          Sabra (50%) (2)

221

46.3 %

32.7 %

-6

37

124.4 %

-2.9 %

+2570 bps

          Obela (50%) (2)

39

-5.8 %

-10.8 %

-4

1

30.6 %

NM

NM

     Total International Dips & Spreads

260

35.1 %

24.1 %

-10

38

79.3 %

-3.9 %

+2130 bps









     Strauss Water

392

2.5 %

2.3 %

45

-3

-6.1 %

11.6 %

 -110 bps









     Other (2)(3)

1

NM

NM

-32

-30

-1405.6 %

NM

NM

Total Group

5,179

13.9 %

10.1 %

379

175

84.6 %

7.3 %

+280 bps

(1)  The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

(2)  Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).

Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP)

First Half

2023

2022

Change

Sales

3,344

2,932

14.1 %

Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 

2,154

1,975

9.0 %

Adjustments for commodity hedges

-57

-4

Cost of sales

2,097

1,971

6.4 %

Gross profit

1,247

961

29.8 %

% of sales

37.3 %

32.8 %

Selling and marketing expenses

676

664

1.8 %

General and administrative expenses

241

213

13.0 %

Total expenses

917

877

4.6 %

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

92

72

27.5 %

Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted incubator investees

-17

1

-1824.5 %

Operating profit before other expenses

405

157

158.2 %

% of sales

12.1 %

5.4 %

Other expenses, net

61

-31

Operating profit after other expenses

466

126

271.1 %

Financing expenses, net

-30

6

578.0 %

Income before taxes on income

436

132

231.3 %

Taxes on income

-104

-32

231.2 %

Effective tax rate

23.9 %

23.9 %

Income for the period

332

100

231.3 %

Attributable to the Company's shareholders

304

69

339.8 %

Attributable to non-controlling interests

28

31

-8.9 %

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP)

Second Quarter

2023

2022

Change

Sales

1,631

1,421

14.8 %

Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 

1,048

921

13.8 %

Adjustments for commodity hedges

-4

-2

Cost of sales

1,044

919

13.6 %

Gross profit

587

502

16.8 %

% of sales

36.0 %

35.3 %

Selling and marketing expenses

346

340

1.9 %

General and administrative expenses

120

106

13.1 %

Total expenses

466

446

4.5 %

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

47

27

75.3 %

Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted incubator investees

-9

-7

23.5 %

Operating profit before other expenses

159

76

108.6 %

% of sales

9.7 %

5.4 %

Other expenses, net

-9

-3

Operating profit after other expenses

150

73

106.8 %

Financing expenses, net

-19

20

-192.2 %

Income before taxes on income

131

93

40.6 %

Taxes on income

-45

-24

86.5 %

Effective tax rate

34.3 %

25.9 %

Income for the period

86

69

24.6 %

Attributable to the Company's shareholders

73

55

31.6 %

Attributable to non-controlling interests

13

14

-2.6 %

Conference Call

Strauss Group will host a Zoom conference call in Hebrew on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 14:30 (Israel time) with the participation of company management to review the financial statements of the company for the second quarter of 2023. Following is the information for those wishing to join the online conference:

Meeting URL:
https://strauss-group.zoom.us/j/95947058607?pwd=S2Q3b2trYXFJemV5UHR6b21SRGs0Zz09
Passcode:  681841

Strauss Group will also host a Zoom conference call in English on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 15:30 (Israel time) with the participation of company management to review the financial statements of the company for the second quarter of 2023.

Meeting URL:
https://strauss-group.zoom.us/j/98151546175?pwd=T2sxYm1LSi9lVDZDMGhPbjZpaFk0QT09
Passcode: 862154

A recording of the calls will subsequently be available on the company's website at:
https://ir.strauss-group.com/company-presentations/conference-call-recordings/

The financial statements of the company for the second quarter of 2023 and the presentation that will accompany the conferences will be available prior to the conference calls on the following websites:

http://www.tase.co.il
http://www.magna.isa.gov.il
http://ir.strauss-group.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92539&p=irol-irhome

For further information, please contact:

Daniella Finn
Director of Investor Relations
Strauss Group Ltd.
972-54-577-2195
972-3-675-2545 
[email protected] 

Telem Yahav
Head of Content & Digital Strategy 
Strauss Group Ltd.
972-52-257-9939
972-3-675-6713
[email protected]  

SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.

