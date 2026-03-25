Strauss Group Reports Q4 & FY-2025 Financial Results:¹ FY-2025 Revenues of NIS 12.5 billion, up c.12% y-o-y, with strong EBIT exceeding NIS 1 billion, up c.36% y-o-y

The profitability improvement was mainly driven by Coffee International, with record results for 3corações (50%-owned JV in Brazil)

Key Financial Highlights – Full Year 2025²

Strauss Group revenues of NIS 12,507 million, up 11.6%. Excluding currency effects and divested activities, revenues increased 21.6%.

EBIT of NIS 1,020 million, up 35.6% (EBIT margin of 8.2%), compared with NIS 752 million (6.7% margin).

Net Income attributable to shareholders of NIS 450 million, up 7.6%, compared with NIS 418 million.

Positive free cash flow of NIS 215 million, compared with negative free cash flow of NIS 51 million.

Strauss Group declared a dividend of NIS 250 million, or approx. NIS 2.14 per share, to be paid on April 14th 2026.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, ended December 31, 2025.

Shai Babad, President and CEO of Strauss Group, stated:

"In 2025, we delivered double-digit sales growth and a significant improvement in profitability, primarily driven by the consistent execution of our strategy and the dedication and commitment of our employees. The Group's main growth engine was the international coffee business, led by Brazil, alongside continue strengthening our operations in Israel, investing in innovation, and developing the Group's growth engines.

Last week, we reported that 3corações, Strauss's 50%-owned JV in Brazil, is acquiring Yoki – a leading Brazilian food company with annual sales of approximately $R 2 billion. This is a meaningful transaction for us, enabling continued expansion of our presence in Brazil beyond coffee.

In Israel, we continued to be consumer-focused during the war, while safeguarding our people ensuring business continuity, and laying a strong foundation for Strauss Group's long-term growth in Israel and internationally."

Key Financial Highlights – Fourth Quarter 2025³

Strauss Group revenues of NIS 3,167 million, up 10.2%. Excluding currency effects, revenues increased 12.7%.

EBIT of NIS 282 million, up 62.3% (EBIT margin of 8.9%), compared with EBIT of NIS 174 million (6.1% margin).

Net Income attributable to shareholders of NIS 151 million, up 103.3%, compared with NIS 74 million.

Positive free cash flow of NIS 554 million, compared with positive free cash flow of approximately NIS 444 million in the comparable period.

Table 1. Strauss Group Financial Performance (Non-GAAP): (1)

NIS million Q4-2025 Q4-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX

2025 2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX Total Group Sales 3,167 2,872 10.2 % 12.7 %

12,507 11,206 11.6 % 15.4 % Gross Profit 990 813 21.9 % 24.1 %

3,599 3,439 4.7 % 7.3 % Gross margin 31.3 % 28.3 %





28.8 % 30.7 %



EBIT 282 174 62.3 % 62.8 %

1,020 752 35.6 % 37.7 % EBIT margin 8.9 % 6.1 %





8.2 % 6.7 %



Net Income

Attributable to

Shareholders 151 74 103.3 % 64.1 %

450 418 7.6 % 5.1 % Net margin 4.8 % 2.6 %





3.6 % 3.7 %



EPS (NIS) 1.30 0.64 103.2 %



3.86 3.59 7.6 %

EBITDA 388 272 42.9 % 43.7 %

1,434 1,184 21.0 % 22.9 % EBITDA margin 12.3 % 9.5 %





11.5 % 10.6 %























Operating Cash Flow 710 641 10.8 %



781 600 30.2 %

Capex, Net 156 197 -20.8 %



566 651 -13.1 %

Free Cash Flow 554 444 24.8 %



215 -51 N.M.

Net debt 2,223 1,989 11.8 %



2,223 1,989 11.8 %

Net debt / EBITDA 1.55 1.68





1.55 1.68





Business Segment Performance – Full Year 2025

Strauss Israel

Revenues of NIS 5,457 million, up 5.6%, and EBIT of NIS 530 million, up 0.4% (EBIT margin of 9.7%).

Health & Wellness – Revenues of NIS 3,159 million, up 2.7% and EBIT of NIS 405 million, up 4.1% (EBIT margin of 12.8%).

– Revenues of NIS 3,159 million, up 2.7% and EBIT of NIS 405 million, up 4.1% (EBIT margin of 12.8%). Fun & Indulgence (Snacks & Confectionery) – Revenues of NIS 1,395 million, up 10.3%, and EBIT of NIS 12 million, down 72.4% (EBIT margin of 0.9%).

– Revenues of NIS 1,395 million, up 10.3%, and EBIT of NIS 12 million, down 72.4% (EBIT margin of 0.9%). Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel) – Revenues of NIS 903 million, up 8.9%, and EBIT of NIS 113 million, up 19.3% (EBIT margin of 12.5%).

Coffee International

Revenues of NIS 6,155 million, up 30.8%, and EBIT of NIS 493 million, up 130.7% (EBIT margin of 8.0%).

3corações (50% share) – Revenues of NIS 4,352 million, up 31.5%, and EBIT of NIS 387 million, up 196.6% (EBIT margin of 8.9%).

(50% share) – Revenues of NIS 4,352 million, up 31.5%, and EBIT of NIS 387 million, up 196.6% (EBIT margin of 8.9%). Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) (Poland, Romania, Russia and Ukraine) – Revenues of NIS 1,826 million, up 34.7%.

Strauss Water

Revenues of NIS 895 million, up 5.5%, and EBIT of NIS 115 million, down 0.2% (EBIT margin of 12.8%).

Haier Strauss Water (49%-owned JV with Haier) (100% in NIS) – Revenues of NIS 928 million, up 1.0% (8.7% in local currency) and Net Income of NIS 87 million, down 29.6%.

Business Segment Performance – Fourth Quarter 2025

Strauss Israel

Revenues of approximately NIS 1,335 million, up 4.4%, and EBIT of NIS 136 million, up 13.6% (EBIT margin of 10.2%).

Health & Wellness – Revenues of NIS 790 million, up 3.4%, and EBIT of NIS 103 million, down 0.2% (EBIT margin of 13.0%).

Revenues of NIS 790 million, up 3.4%, and EBIT of NIS 103 million, down 0.2% (EBIT margin of 13.0%). Fun & Indulgence (Snacks & Confectionery) – Revenues of NIS 335 million, up 8.3%, and EBIT of NIS 12 million, up 163.6% (EBIT margin of 3.7%).

Revenues of NIS 335 million, up 8.3%, and EBIT of NIS 12 million, up 163.6% (EBIT margin of 3.7%). Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel) – Revenues of NIS 210 million, up 2.8%, and EBIT of NIS 21 million, up 73.0% (EBIT margin of 9.9%).

Coffee International

Revenues of NIS 1,595 million, up 24.0%, and EBIT of NIS 173 million, up 270.9% (EBIT margin of 10.9%).

3corações (50% share) – Revenues of NIS 1,083 million, up 17.4%, and EBIT of NIS 140 million, up 350.2% (EBIT margin of 12.9%).

(50% share) – Revenues of NIS 1,083 million, up 17.4%, and EBIT of NIS 140 million, up 350.2% (EBIT margin of 12.9%). CEE – Revenues of NIS 518 million, up 40.3%.

Strauss Water

Revenues of NIS 237 million, up 7.4%, and EBIT of NIS 40 million, down 0.8% (EBIT margin of 16.6%).

Haier Strauss Water (100% in NIS) – Revenues of NIS 249 million, down 4.3% (up 7.5% in local currency), and Net Income of NIS 20 million, down 52.0%.

Table 2. Sales Summary by Operating Segment (Non-GAAP)(1):

NIS million Q4-2025 Q4-2024 % Change %

Change

excl. FX

2025 2024 % Change %

Change

excl. FX Group Sales 3,167 2,872 10.2 % 12.7 %

12,507 11,206 11.6 % 15.4 % Strauss Israel 1,335 1,278 4.4 %



5,457 5,170 5.6 %

Health & Wellness 790 764 3.4 %



3,159 3,076 2.7 %

Fun & Indulgence

(Snacks and

Confectionery) (2) 335 309 8.3 %



1,395 1,264 10.3 %

Fun & Indulgence

(Coffee Israel) 210 205 2.8 %



903 830 8.9 %

Coffee

International(2) 1,595 1,287 24.0 % 29.1 %

6,155 4,705 30.8 % 40.8 % Strauss Water 237 221 7.4 % 8.1 %

895 848 5.5 % 5.8 % Other(3) - 86





- 483





(1) The data presented in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation

of jointly controlled entities and exclude the following: share-based payments; end-of-period mark-to-market valuations of open

financial derivative positions used for commodity hedging; timing adjustments for gains and losses from commodity derivatives, which

are deferred until the related inventory is sold to third parties and/or the derivative is exercised; other net income and expenses; and

the related tax effects, unless stated otherwise. All changes are in comparison with the corresponding period last year, unless stated

otherwise. (2) Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionery) figures include Strauss Group's 50% interest in the salty snacks business. Coffee

International figures include Strauss Group's 50% interest in the 3corações joint venture in Brazil (jointly held with the local São Miguel

Group (50%)). Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss Group's interest in Haier Strauss Water JV in China (49%). (3) Comparative figures include the data for Sabra and Obela (based on 50%), which were sold during 2024. (4) Including loss on cocoa derivative of NIS 49 million in Q1-25, NIS 27 million in Q2-24 and NIS 18 million in Q3-24. Note: Financial data were rounded to the nearest NIS million. Percentages changes were calculated based on the exact figures in NIS

thousands. The figures for total International Dips & Spreads were derived from the exact figures for Sabra and Obela, in NIS thousands.

Table 3. Operating Profit Summary by Operating Segment (Non-GAAP)(1):

NIS million Q4-2025 Q4-2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX

2025 2024 % Change % Change

excl. FX Group EBIT 282 174 62.3 % 62.8 %

1,020 752 35.6 % 37.7 % EBIT margin 8.9 % 6.1 %





8.2 % 6.7 %



Strauss Israel 136 120 13.6 %



530 528 0.4 %

EBIT margin 10.2 % 9.4 %





9.7 % 10.2 %



Health & Wellness 103 103 -0.2 %



405 389 4.1 %

EBIT margin 13.0 % 13.4 %





12.8 % 12.6 %



Fun & Indulgence

(Snacks and

Confectionery ) (2) (4) 12 5 163.6 %



12 44 -72.4 %

EBIT margin 3.7 % 1.5 %





0.9 % 3.5 %



Fun & Indulgence

(Coffee Israel) 21 12 73.0 %



113 95 19.3 %

EBIT margin 9.9 % 5.9 %





12.5 % 11.4 %



Coffee

International(2) 173 47 270.9 %



493 214 130.7 %

EBIT margin 10.9 % 3.6 %





8.0 % 4.6 %



Strauss Water (2) 40 40 -0.8 %



115 115 -0.2 %

EBIT margin 16.6 % 18.0 %





12.8 % 13.5 %



Other(3) -67 -33 109.1 %



-118 -105 13.0 %



Table 4: Strauss Group Financial Performance (GAAP):

NIS million Q4-2025 Q4-2024 % Change

2025 2024 % Change Total Group Sales 2,007 1,789 12.2 %

7,823 7,089 10.4 % Gross Profit 659 587 12.2 %

2,501 2,388 4.7 % Gross margin 32.8 % 32.8 %



32.0 % 33.7 %

EBIT 246 148 66.7 %

887 632 40.4 % EBIT margin 12.3 % 8.2 %



11.3 % 8.9 %

Net Income

Attributable to the

Company's

Shareholders 127 392 -67.5 %

404 624 -35.2 % Net margin 6.3 % 21.9 %



5.2 % 8.8 %

EPS (NIS) 1.09 3.36 -67.6 %

3.47 5.35 -35.1 % EBITDA 348 228 52.6 %

1,253 982 27.6 % EBITDA margin 17.3 % 12.7 %



16.0 % 13.9 %

















Operating Cash Flow 369 221 67.0 %

461 560 -17.7 % Capex, Net -138 -170 -18.8 %

-494 -543 -9.0 % Free Cash Flow 231 51 352.9 %

-33 17 -294.1 % Net debt 2,093 1,670 25.3 %

2,093 1,670 25.3 % Net debt / EBITDA 1.67 1.70



1.67 1.70



Conference Call

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 14:00 (Israel time), the Company will host a Hebrew-language webcast conference call with management to review the financial results.

To participate in the webinar please use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hiHqsciIS7yFmlS12uDihw#/registration

In addition, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 15:30 (Israel time), the Company will host an English-language webcast conference call with management to review the financial results.

To participate in the webinar please use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DzsSd8YDS-yFKftpRsN-qw

Webinar ID: 892 3208 6411

Questions for the questions and answers session may be submitted (up to 2 hours) in advance to: [email protected]

Management's review will be accompanied by a presentation which will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026.

https://ir.strauss-group.com/

Likewise, Strauss Group's Q4 & FY-2025 earnings press release, and financial statements will be available on the Company's website.

A recording of the webinar will be available on the company's website shortly following the webinar.

For further information, please contact:



Telem Yahav

Director of External Communications

972-52-257-9939

972-3-675-6713

[email protected]

Liron Ben Yaakov

Director of Communications and PR

972-54-609-1600

972-3-675-2584

[email protected]

Avshalom Shimi

Head of Investor Relations

972-52-428-3330

[email protected]

















Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offering to purchase or sell securities of Strauss Group Ltd. (the "Company") or an offer for the receipt of such offerings. The press release's sole purpose is to provide information. The Information provided in the press release concerning the analysis of the Company's activity is only an extract, and in order to receive a complete picture of the Company's activity and the risks it faces, one should review the Company's reports to the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on the Company's current expectations, evaluations and forecasts, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, in whole or in part, as a result of different factors including, but not limited to, changes in market conditions and in the competitive and business environment, regulatory changes, currency fluctuations or the occurrence of one or more of the Company's risk factors. In addition, forward-looking forecasts and evaluations are based on information in the Company's possession while preparing the press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking forecasts and evaluations made herein to reflect events and/or circumstances that may occur after this press release was prepared.

References:

1 The data presented in this document is based on the company's Non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly-controlled entities and exclude the following: share-based compensation; end-of-period mark-to-market valuations of open financial derivative positions used for commodity hedging; timing adjustments for gains and losses from commodity derivatives, which are deferred until the related inventory is sold to third parties; other net income/expenses; and the related tax effects, unless stated otherwise.

2 Q4-2025 and FY-2025 results in this earnings release are presented in comparison to Q4-2024 and FY-2024, respectively, unless otherwise stated.

3 Q4-2025 and FY-2025 results in this earnings release are presented in comparison to Q4-2024 and FY-2024, respectively, unless otherwise stated.

SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.