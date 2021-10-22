Strava Named To Newsweek's List Of The Most Loved Workplaces For 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading social platform for athletes, was featured today in Newsweek 's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

"As Strava's business, company and community continue to grow, our values, or what we call ABCs, of antiracism, authenticity, balance, craftsmanship, camaraderie, and commitment, remain central to how we operate and move forward as a team. We practice and cultivate these values every day at Strava, and it's reflected in the joy and inspiration our community of over 90 million athletes feel while using the platform," said Michele Bousquet, Chief People Officer, Strava.

This announcement comes at a high-momentum juncture for Strava. This year, the company has hired over 115 employees, and has added more than 80 new features and updates to its free and subscription offerings so far this year. These updates include routing and mapping innovations, group challenges, improved privacy controls and partner integrations.

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek

"Love of workplace or Most Loved Workplace (MLW) is the intersection of intense feelings toward aspects of a company, perception of how your company feels about you, and attitudes toward respect and treatment of employees. Our study proves that intense amorous feelings for the workplace are a greater predictor of organizational outcomes such as organizational commitment and perceived willingness to produce more for the company," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace.

The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition and is currently available online at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-loved-workplaces-2021.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, with over 90 million athletes in 195 countries. If you sweat you're an athlete, and Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. Strava gives athletes simple, fun ways to stay motivated and compete against themselves and others without having to be in the same place at the same time. All athletes belong on Strava no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community and make the most of your sport with a Strava subscription .

