Strawberry Milkshake Cookie Wins Sweets & Snacks' Most Innovative Product

The Graceful Cookie Co. Reimagines Iconic Desserts as Cookies

VALLEJO, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graceful Cookie Co.'s Strawberry Milkshake Cookie, inspired by the classic diner favorite, won the "Most Innovative New Product Award" in the baked goods category at the 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo, beating out 500 other submissions.

Most Innovative New Product Award

Strawberry Milkshake, Lemon Cheesecake, and Blueberry Pie are classic desserts for a reason. Their nostalgic appeal just never goes out of style, and their recipes allow simple, wholesome ingredients to shine. But arguably, no dessert brings as much unbridled joy as a cookie. What if you could have the best of both worlds?

Chef David Dodson, baker and owner of The Graceful Cookie Co., has done just that with his new line of premium cookies inspired by nostalgic desserts. Somewhere between soft-baked and cookie dough on the cookie spectrum, Chef Dodson's preservative-free recipes are baked in small batches using real, high-quality ingredients such as butter and cage-free eggs. The result? The finest, pillowy-soft, most delicious cookies commercially available. Chef Dodson trained at the Culinary Institute of America and also earned his MBA, making him uniquely suited to innovate the cookie category.

"We want to spread joy the best way we know how, with simply the best cookies we can make," says Chef Dodson. "We know how nostalgic cookies in particular can be for people of all ages, so it was really important to us to deliver that authentic, positive sense-memory from childhood of the perfect cookie but also have fun with the flavors. We're really proud of what we've been able to create using clean ingredients and never compromising on quality."

For retail, bulk and foodservice orders, The Graceful Cookie Co. offers a variety of solutions including clamshells, individually wrapped, bulk packs, frozen dough, and custom collaborations with celebrated chefs and signature events. To learn more, or place a wholesale order, visit TheGracefulCookie.com.

About The Graceful Cookie Co.

Chef David Dodson heads The Graceful Cookie Co. based in Vallejo, California and crafts premium cookies designed for retail, wholesale, and foodservice operations. With an innovative approach, The Graceful Cookie Co. creates cookies inspired by nostalgic desserts such as Strawberry Milkshake, Lemon Cheesecake, and Blueberry Pie and also provides traditional flavors such as Oatmeal Raisin and Chocolate Chip. Preservative-free recipes are baked in small batches using high-quality ingredients such as butter and cage-free eggs. For retail, bulk, and foodservice orders, The Graceful Cookie Co. offers a variety of solutions including clamshells, individually wrapped, bulk packs, frozen dough and custom collaborations with celebrated chefs and signature events. To learn more, visit TheGracefulCookie.com.

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SOURCE The Graceful Cookie Co.