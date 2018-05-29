With performances and featuring, Rhonda Vincent, The Gibson Brothers, The SteelDrivers the world famous Kruger Brothers, Dry Branch Fire Squad, The Lonely Heart String Band, SideLine, BlackStone Valley, Twisted Pine, Gail Wade Trio, The Stockwell Brothers Band. The VooDoo Grill of Mystic Ct, will be Providing Cajun cuisine for the festival, as well as the Strawberry Grill, and many more vendors from the greater New England area.

22nd Annual Strawberry Park Cajun Zydeco Festival 2018 June 7-10, 2018

With performances and featuring, Geno Delafose, Steve Riley, Rusty Meyoyer, Dennis Stroughmatt, Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys, Jesse Lege, Zydegroove, Magnolia, C'est Bon, Jimmy Jo & The Jumbol' Ayauhs, The VooDoo Grill of Mystic Ct, will be Providing Cajun cuisine for the festival, as well as the Strawberry Grill., and many more vendors from the greater New England area.

Strawberry Park, which is owned by Elite Resorts Management Inc., is an award-winning 160-acre resort nestled in the heart of southeastern Connecticut, just minutes from Mystic Seaport, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun Casinos. In addition to a wide variety of spacious campsites, we offer Park Models, Log Cabins, and many pet friendly RV Trailers. Strawberry Park is an activities driven family friendly resort with amazing Themed Weekends plenty of fun for the entire family. You can win prizes at Strawberry Park from Bingo to our Talent Contest to our new, Video & Photo contest.

For more information and tickets, please call 860 886 1944 or visit our website at www.strawberrypark.net

Contact:

Eduard Mayer, 813-335-5119

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strawberry-park-announces-entertainment-lineup-for-summer-2018-festivals-300655919.html

SOURCE Elite Resorts Management Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eliteresorts.com

