StrawberryFrog inks marketing services deal with Northwell Health

"We're excited to partner with StrawberryFrog as we enter the next phase of Northwell's brand evolution as a nationally recognized clinical, academic and research enterprise," said Ramon Soto , senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for Northwell Health. "With a proven track record of delivering movement marketing to leading brands, StrawberryFrog demonstrated outstanding insight and creative ability throughout the pitch process, enabling them to earn our business and trust."

"A mere 3 ½ years after its rebrand, Northwell is truly one of the genuine iconic brands, building on the profound impact it has had on promoting vitality and improving the health of the more than two million people they treat every year throughout the New York area," said StrawberryFrog Creative Chairman, Scott Goodson. "Northwell has an amazing leadership team, extraordinary talent and culture, and remarkable stories we're genuinely excited to tap into. It is with great pride and privilege that we have the opportunity to further differentiate the brand with a modern marketing approach."

With 23 hospitals and more than 750 outpatient locations, Northwell Health has a workforce of approximately 70,000, including 4,000 employed physicians and more than 16,000 nurses who leading the transformation of medicine, research and education.

StrawberryFrog is the world's first movement marketing, advertising and transformation company. Based in the Empire State Building in New York City, StrawberryFrog has developed Movements for organizations such as SunTrust Bank, Google, and Emirates Airlines, and Walmart.

About StrawberryFrog

StrawberryFrog are Movement Makers. We are an independent army of cultural engineers, strategists, designers, entrepreneurs, management and creative talent. We brought Movement Marketing to the world in 1999 when we opened our doors with our first client the launch of the Mercedes Benz smart car. Since then, StrawberryFrog has focused on activating purpose strategies for some of the world's largest brands and companies with Movement Marketing, Creative Communications and Advertising. The company pushed its expertise in Movements inside organizations to transform culture and employees, and change habits and rituals through Movement Inside. StrawberryFrog is celebrating its 20th year in business, and is experiencing soaring growth with a select group of talent, companies and clients.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 70,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – who are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

