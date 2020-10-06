STRAX: AirPop "Air Wearables" world-wide launch

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX & Aetheris entered into a strategic partnership and exclusive 5 year distribution agreement to accelerate the supply of AirPop high performance face masks across the world. We are thrilled to announce the simultaneous launch of Airpop products through our dedicated direct to consumer website and online, www.airpophealth.com, and marketplace platforms across the world.

Since 2015 Airpop has been creating custom designed medical grade performance, air purifying face masks for the inhabitants of some of the most polluted cities in the World. AirPop's innovative combination of raw materials provides >99% 0.3um particle & droplet filtration both inwards and outwards, are 3 times easier to breathe than industrial standard masks and wearers are assured a comfortable, secure fit that's superior to all other face coverings available.

Today, with the level of airborne threats to Global public health at unprecedented levels, Airpop & STRAX have re-engineered the entire product range, creating the World's most effective "2-way barrier" masks and making them available to everyone, everywhere through the direct to consumer and major online marketplaces. STRAX is furthermore in late stages of discussions with multiple retail and enterprise customers across Europe, USA, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and Middle East.

"We are pleased with how quickly we've been able to commercialize Airpop for our relevant markets and confidence is inspired by the response received to date from channels across the world". says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO of STRAX AB.

"The partnership between AirPop and STRAX has deepened our shared commitment to personal and public health as well as broadened the scope of our impact across the globe. We couldn't be more excited." Chris Hosmer, Co-Founder and CIO of Aetheris.

For further information please contact: Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 01750.

About Aetheris/Airpop

Aetheris is a global company focused on consumer health and wellness lifestyle solutions. It's flagship business, AirPop, is the leading consumer air wearable brand in Asia, winning every major international design award since 2016. Aetheris innovates, commercializes and scales product-brand platforms for a global consumer enabled by its cross-border leadership team, technical innovation capability, human-centered design process and advanced manufacturing. Aetheris is headquartered in the US and China and its employees located in San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global company specializing in mobile accessories. STRAX develops and grows brands through an omnichannel approach. STRAX operates two complimentary businesses - Own brands and Distribution (retail and online marketplaces) - where the lifestyle audio brand Urbanista is the flagship along with our licensed brand adidas. Through its retail distribution platform in Europe STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands, whilst Brandvault focuses on online marketplace distribution globally. STRAX sells into all key channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has over 200 employees in 12 countries with its operational HQ and logistics center based in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

