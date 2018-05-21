Strax: Amended Proposal from the Nomination Committee

In the notice to the Annual General Meeting, summoned for May 24, 2018, the nomination committee presented a proposal to re-elect KPMG as auditors.

The nomination committee has notified the company this proposal has been revised and the suggestion to the AGM is to elect PwC, with Niklas Renström as main auditor.

