Strax: Amended Proposal from the Nomination Committee

The nomination committee has notified the company this proposal has been revised and the suggestion to the AGM is to elect PwC, with Niklas Renström as main auditor.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB, +46-8-545 01750.

