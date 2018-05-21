STRAX: Annual Report and Changes Compared to Year End Report

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
STRAX AB has today published the Annual Report for 2017.
During the audit process some assessments have changed, resulting in differences in the reported profit or loss. The impacts are detailed below at an aggregated level.
The largest impact is relating to an updated judgement on reported values of tax carry forwards relating to the German entities. The impact increased reported tax costs for the period by EUR 608.
Operating profits have only seen a minor adjustment of KEUR -72.
|
|
Year-end report
|
Audit
differences
|
Annual report
|
Net sales
|
100 607
|
-542
|
100 065
|
Gross profit
|
28 645
|
-538
|
28 107
|
Operating profit
|
5 730
|
-72
|
5 658
|
Profit before tax
|
3 989
|
-434
|
3 555
|
Tax
|
-1 160
|
-608
|
-1 768
|
Profit or loss for the period
|
2 829
|
-1 042
|
1 787
Reported equity has changed from 22 086 to 21 028, a change of -1 058 represented by the change in profit or loss.
For further information please contact Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 01750.
This information is information that STRAX AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:55
CET on May 21, 2018.
