Strax: Bulletin From Strax Ab's Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Annual General Meeting in Strax AB (publ) it was resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet for the company, as well as the consolidated income statement and balance sheet for the year 2018. Furthermore, it was resolved that the distributable funds should be transferred to profit carried forward. The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from liability.

It was resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors, for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall be five (5) ordinary Directors and no deputy Directors. It was resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that Bertil Villard, Anders Lönnqvist, Gudmundur Palmason, Pia Anderberg and Ingvi Tomasson are re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, all for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. It was further resolved that Bertil Villard is re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. It was further resolved to elect PwC AB, with Niklas Renström as the auditor in charge, as the company's auditor for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

It was resolved that each member of the Board of Directors who is considered to be independent in relation to major shareholders, shall receive SEK 150,000, and the chairman of the Board of Directors shall to receive SEK 225,000, as remuneration. It is thus Bertil Villard, Anders Lönnqvist and Pia Anderberg that shall receive remuneration, whereas remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be paid with a total of SEK 525,000. It was further resolved that the remuneration to the auditor, for the time until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall be paid as per current approved account.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the Board of Directors' proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration for the company's management and other employees.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, to authorise the Board of Directors to, up until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions and with or without preferential rights for the shareholders against cash payment or against payment through set-off or in kind, or otherwise on special conditions to issue new shares.

However, such issue of shares must never result in the company's issued share capital or the number of shares in the company at any time, being increased by more than a total of 10 per cent. The previous authorisation to issue new shares and which was given at last year's Annual General Meeting, was valid up to this year's Annual General Meeting and has consequently lapsed.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the acquisition and sale of the company's own shares. The following shall apply for acquisition and sale of the company's own shares:

Acquisition and sale of own shares shall exclusively take place on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The authorisation may be utilised on one or several occasions until the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

Shares may be acquired to the extent that the company's holding of its own shares, on any occasion, does not exceed ten (10) per cent of the company's total shares. Sale may be carried out of not more than the number of shares acquired under this authorisation.

Acquisition and sale of shares may only take place at a price within the price interval, on any occasion, recorded on Nasdaq Stockholm, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price.

Additional information regarding the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting can be found in the proposals to the Annual General Meeting, which were prepared and that can be found on the company's website.

For further information please contact

Gudmundur Palmason

CEO

STRAX AB

telephone: +46-8-545-017-50.

About STRAX

STRAX is a market-leading global company specializing in mobile accessories. STRAX has built a House of Brands to complement its value-added customer specific solutions and services. STRAX House of Brands includes proprietary brands: XQISIT, Urbanista, THOR, CLCKR and licensed brands: adidas and bugatti.

In addition, STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands. STRAX sells into all key channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has 200 employees in 13 countries with its operational HQ and logistics center based in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

