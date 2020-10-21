STRAX: Distribution partnership with Erikson Consumer for all of STRAX brands in Canada

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX and Erikson Consumer, a Jam Industries company, have signed an exclusive distribution agreement in Canada for all STRAX own and licensed mobile accessories brands. The agreement covers both STRAX mobile accessories brands, such as Urbanista, Clckr and Richmond & Finch, as well as newly established health & wellness brands, AVO+ and Airpop as a non-exclusive agreement.

"At Erikson Consumer, we chose a partner who provides best-in-class products, and also shares our deep commitment to meet the challenges of today's reality. We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to introduce these brands to Canadian customers," says Wayne Mayall,

Vice-President, Erikson Consumer.

"We are thrilled about this partnership for all of our mobile accessories and health & wellness brands in Canada. With STRAX and Erikson Consumer, customers don't have to make difficult choices between outstanding quality, great selection of products and high business standards" says

Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global company specializing in mobile accessories and health & wellness products. The company develops and grows brands through an omnichannel approach. STRAX operates two complimentary businesses - Own brands and Distribution (retail and online marketplaces) - where the lifestyle audio brand Urbanista is the flagship along with our licensed brands adidas. Through its retail distribution platform in Europe STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands, whilst Brandvault, online marketplace distribution, is currently centered around own brands and startups. STRAX sells into all key channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has over 200 employees in 12 countries with its operational HQ and logistics center based in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

About Erikson Consumer

Erikson Consumer, the consumer electronics division of Jam Industries located in Baie D'Urfe, Quebec, is the distributor for STRAX products in Canada. Erikson Consumer also distributes other consumer electronic products in Canada, including Adidas, Bodyguardz, JBL, Harman Kardon, RHA, Urbanears, SiriusXM, and many more.

