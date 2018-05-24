Strax: Interim Report No 1 for the Financial Year 2018

The Group's result for the period January 1 – March 31, 2018 , amounted to MEUR 0 (0) corresponding to EUR 0.00 (0.00) per share. Equity as at March 31, 2018 amounted to MEUR 21.0 (18.2) corresponding to EUR 0.17 (0.15) per share.

EBITDA for the period January 1 – March 31, 2018 , amounted to MEUR 1.0 (0.6) an increase of 67% to be compared with a sales growth of 9% for the same period. The scalable growth model shows greater increase in profitability in relation to growth of revenues.

STRAX was awarded accessory contract with Vodafone UK to become its sole provider of mobile accessories across all of its 450 retail stores, enterprise business units and online channels via a full category vendor managed availability solution.

STRAX implemented a supply chain financing solution from CrossFlow, a London -based fintech company, within its supplier base.

"The House of Brands positioning coupled with our distribution capabilities in Western Europe has proved very successful with our customers."

Gudmundur Palmason, CEO

