Strax Networks Appoints Hall of Famer and Entrepreneur Frank Thomas as Strategic Advisor

SARASOTA, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strax Networks Inc., an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) platform company transforming physical environments into intelligent, measurable digital engagement systems, today announced the appointment of Frank Thomas as Strategic Advisor.

Thomas, a first-ballot inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and a veteran entrepreneur with more than three decades of business leadership experience, will collaborate with Strax executive leadership to support enterprise expansion, strategic partnerships, and long-term brand development initiatives.

Beyond his Hall of Fame career, Thomas has built and scaled ventures across television, media, licensing, consumer products, and brand partnerships. His experience in disciplined growth, brand equity development, and commercial execution aligns with Strax's mission to build secure, scalable AI-powered engagement infrastructure for enterprise markets.

"Frank brings a rare combination of performance, leadership, and business acumen," said Eric Singleton, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Strax Networks. "As we expand across hospitality, entertainment, sports, and global enterprise verticals, his strategic insight and perspective will add meaningful depth to our advisory bench."

"I am drawn to companies focused on building sustainable infrastructure and long-term value," said Thomas. "Strax is developing a governed, enterprise-grade AR+AI platform with clear real-world applications. I look forward to supporting the team as they execute their next phase of growth."

Strax Networks is the developer of Strax™, a patented AR + AI platform designed to convert real-world physical environments into secure, measurable, and conversion-oriented digital experiences. The company recently launched its Hybrid Human-Governed Agentic AI architecture, enabling enterprise clients to deploy intelligent systems with oversight, compliance, and operational resilience.

Thomas joins an advisory group that includes senior leaders across enterprise technology, cybersecurity, institutional capital, hospitality, and global brand strategy.

Strax Networks is an enterprise technology company building intelligent digital layers over the physical world. Through its patented Strax™ platform, the company enables organizations to transform real-world environments into interactive, data-driven systems that drive engagement, analytics, and revenue.

