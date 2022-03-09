Strax Networks Appoints Iconic Retail Executive Irwin Sternberg to Complement Company's Esteemed Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Irwin Sternberg, a veteran retail executive with a legendary list of accomplishments in retail and private label manufacturing who started out with nearly 15 years of leadership at men's retail giant – Jos. A. Banks – will join the Board of Directors for Strax Networks, the emerging app developer that helps brands and educators facilitate immersive consumer & student connections through a simple app scan with their product, StraxAR™. The appointment was announced today by Strax Networks Co-Founder and CEO Eric Singleton.

Sternberg brings a world-class record of entrepreneurial and philanthropy accomplishments to his newest role. Upon graduating with a degree in marketing from the University of Baltimore, he worked his way up from the Jos. A Bank's stock room, all the way to the boardroom, working directly with the original Banks family. He later relocated from Maryland to New York City in 1984 to found and lead Stonehenge, a small tie manufacturing company offering private label neckwear sold by blue-chip retailers including Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, and other top retailers worldwide.

Stonehenge grew to become a pioneer in clothing design in its use of artwork on neckwear, most notably the artwork created by late Grateful Dead guitarist and singer Jerry Garcia, in 1992. In its first year, the Jerry Garcia neckties became the best-selling ties in the history of neckwear, according to The New York Times. The company's offerings later expanded to embrace other icons including Frank Sinatra and Miles Davis. In success, the ties were popularized as philanthropy opportunities and embraced by cause related organizations including The Jimmy V Foundation, through a collection named in honor of beloved North Carolina State men's basketball coach, Jimmy Valvano, as well as a collection of ties that raised more than $2MM for MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).

Irwin has been recognized on many different broadcast and editorials worldwide such as CNN Business News, The BBC News, 60 Minutes, People Magazine and MR Magazine, the menswear industries journal, honored Sternberg as one of the most fascinating people in menswear. Both Ernst & Young and the University of Baltimore honored Sternberg with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Advertising Age for Top 100 Companies and was honored Father of the Year for The National Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. The Dalai Lama presented 100 of Sternberg's "Ties To Peace" to world leaders during his visit when in America and presented Sternberg with a Tibetan Prayer Scarf for his contribution to world peace and helping others in need.

"I've had the honor of working with Eric Singleton for the last five years and I'm truly thrilled to have been asked to join such an exciting and prestigious company with a tremendous group of industry leaders" said Irwin Sternberg. "Strax Networks has now positioned themselves to lead the way with our augmented reality tech that we believe will soon revolutionize many different industries worldwide. Imagine a world that will now give unprecedented access for students worldwide to instantly unlock new content that measurably deepens their engagement and retention." Mr. Sternberg continued, "Educators, brands, artists, and others worldwide now have an exciting new platform to allow them to display and promote new information and powerful content instantaneously on a globe level. We are very excited to see the fashion, medical, hospitality, and numerous other industries and organizations soon benefit from this new technology."

Eric Singleton added "At every turn of Irwin's celebrated career, he succeeded with a combination of business acumen, innovation and generosity, all of which are pillars of the Strax Networks blueprint for success. We are delighted to have his creative brilliance and friendship as part of our team, and welcome Irwin to Strax's esteemed Board of Directors."

Strax Networks Inc. and StraxAR™ is a leader in Augmented Reality and applies its patented technology to bring the physical and digital world together for educators, brands, artists and their audiences, creating immersive engagement and learning. Augmented Reality now has a proven platform on which to build - StraxAR™ is the only Augmented Reality platform currently capable for mass adoption of large brands. Visit us online at www.straxnetworks.com.

