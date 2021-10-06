STRAX: STRAX launches online only brand grell with true wireless headphones by sound engineer Axel Grell

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX announces the release of a line of audiophile-grade true wireless headphones by the new brand grell. The brand, developed with world-renowned sound engineer and headphone designer Axel Grell, will be an online-exclusive brand with products sold direct to consumers.

grell is a new brand developed within, and owned by, STRAX. The new in-ear headphones, designed to deliver superior audio-quality, are the first product in the series to be released. The product will initially be marketed to consumers who seek a high-end listening experience in North America, Germany and the UK, but will be available online globally.

As a revered sound engineer, Axel is recognized for his high-quality products and great attention to details. By distributing the products through the design-focused community Drop.com, with seven million members, as well as using our online direct-to-consumer sales model we can efficiently target the high-end audio segment. We believe grell will be a great fit to our portfolio of personal audio brands, says Gudmundur Palmason , CEO, STRAX.

Co-founder and brand ambassador Axel Grell has crafted headphones designed to produce world-class sound for over three decades, most notably at Sennheiser. In his mission to make the world sound better through bold, new product designs, Grell has set standards and received a devoted following among members of the audiophile community.

The true wireless headphones feature TWS/1 technology, 34h-hour battery life, Active Noise Cancellation and grell's newly developed Noise Annoyance Reduction technology. The headphones have a minimalist industrial-style design that contrasts with the complexity and richness of the acoustic reproduction without sacrificing a comfortable fit.

Grell in-ear headphones will be available via direct online sales. Pre-sale from 6th October via www.grellaudio.com with full availability both via grell online and Drop.com from mid-November onwards.



Read grell's press release here.

About grell

Designed to make high-end audio quality more accessible, grell headphones offer personalized listening experience at a price that reflects the cost for quality of the sound, alone. Created by renowned headphone engineer Axel Grell, grell headphones feature a unique combination of high-end technological components, German design, and meticulous attention to detail. The result is a stunning sound-signature created expressly for a new generation of digitally connected listeners. The brand grell is developed within STRAX and wholly owned by STRAX.



About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. Our new Health & Wellness category offers branded Personal Protection products. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Wholly owned brands include Urbanista, Clckr, Richmond & Finch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, Dóttir and grell and licensed brands include adidas, Bugatti, Diesel, Superdry and WeSC. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

