STRAX: STRAX partners with HMD Global to develop and distribute a selection of Nokia-branded accessories across the world

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX and HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, have formed a global partnership to jointly develop and distribute an exciting range of new Nokia-branded accessories, including the recently-announced Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker and protective cases for some of the newest Nokia smartphones. STRAX, the mobile accessories specialist, in partnership with HMD Global, will design, develop and manufacture Nokia-branded accessories, and distribute the range internationally.

HMD Global is the only major European mobile phone brand, delivering Nokia smartphones, feature phones and accessories across the globe.



"At HMD Global, we have founded our business on strategic partnerships - working with the best in the industry allows us to provide modern mobile technology accessible to everyone and deliver excellent experiences across the portfolio that you would expect from Nokia phones and accessories. As we further develop our accessories portfolio, we needed a partner that combines deep consumer market insights, design capabilities and a truly innovative spirit. All this, combined with STRAX's ability to work with multiple distribution channels across the globe, makes this the perfect partnership. Stay tuned for new accessory announcements in the coming months," says Alex Lambeek, Head of Accessories at HMD Global.

"It's truly exciting to be working with HMD Global across such a trusted brand in phones and accessories.

Having formerly worked directly with Nokia as their largest accessories distributor in Europe, it is energizing and thrilling to be working in partnership with HMD Global with this iconic brand," says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO of STRAX AB.



About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com. HMD Global Oy is the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones & tablets.

Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in tech accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of accessories brands covers all major product categories: Protection, Power, Personal Audio and Connectivity. In response to the ongoing pandemic, STRAX has recently pivoted into Health & Wellness, with an initial focus on personal protection equipment, such as face masks, gloves and sanitizers. Our success lies in a strong offline and online distribution network and best-in-class customer service, delivered by a stellar team. We develop and grow brands through an omnichannel approach, we operate two complementary businesses: Own brands - including Urbanista, Clckr, Richmond & Finch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, and licensed brands such as adidas, Bugatti, Diesel, SuperDry and WeSC - and Distribution (traditional retail, enterprises and online marketplaces). In addition to own and licensed brands, STRAX distributes over 40 major mobile accessory bands and several health and wellness brands.We sell into all key sales channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers, large enterprises and direct to consumers online. Founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide. Today, we have over 200 employees in 13 countries, with our operational HQ and logistics center in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

