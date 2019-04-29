Strax Technologies Inc. Appoints Lee West to Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strax Technologies Inc. announced today Lee West is being appointed to their advisory board. He will be responsible for overseeing the visual identity and direction of Strax Technologies media, film, and content for Strax clients. West will continue to report to Eric Singleton, Strax Technologies CTO, and will be located in northern Virginia.

"I'm excited to embrace this wider role in the business, specifically film and media direction for our clients," said Lee West. "Since we started the company we've focused on delivering unique experiences in art and music, and now as we push the envelope even further I'm delighted to bring my years of experience to a team with such a passion for excellence and innovation."

Strax Technologies was founded to democratize access to fine art via digital presentation, but quickly moved toward new models that bring together visual art, film, and content creation leveraging innovative technologies. Strax focuses on blending together the physical world of visual art, music, entertainment, and the digital world to form new experiences that stimulate and drive calls to action in retail and other interactive verticals.

West came to Strax Technologies shortly after the company was formed as a co-founder and was responsible for the visual identity of the firm and all of its graphic design. As Strax moved toward content creation and film, West stepped in to help structure this facet of the business and oversee its growth. Prior to Strax Technologies, West spent a number of years as graphic designer for Siber Systems Inc., Shentel Inc., and his own firm, West Rom Media.

Strax Technologies is a technology and retail company in the music, art, fashion, and entertainment industry. Strax Technologies is a worldwide licensee for Neal Schon, Experience Hendrix, Jerry Garcia Family Provisions, Marty Noble, Eartha Kitt and others. Please visit Strax Technologies at: www.straxart.com.

