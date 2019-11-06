STRAX: Urbanista Continues to Deliver

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the true wireless headphones Stockholm which remains one of the fundamental products in the Urbanista product portfolio, Urbanista has this fall launched two additional true wireless headphones - Paris and Athens - as well as two true wireless speakers - Sydney and Brisbane - all addressing the true wireless opportunity, the fast growing market segment of the global audio industry.

During the year Urbanista has entered into several important collaborations, for example, launching a limited edition headphones together with the Non-Violence Project, taking a stand for peace, locally and globally. The Projects' aim is about showing the next generation that conflicts can be solved without violence and that we can all make a difference. Furthermore, Urbanista is one of the main sponsors of the benefit concert organized by the Tim Bergling Foundation in memory of the artist Avicii, as well as sponsoring the foundation itself through direct donation and also sharing a proportion of sales with the foundation. The sold-out concert on December 5, 2019, is intended to draw attention to mental illness and suicide risks, with artists such as David Guetta, Rita Ora and Kygo performing.

"Urbanista is both evolving and growing as a brand. We are experiencing significant growth in revenues this year and we have a very solid product portfolio, which gives us high hopes for a very strong ending of 2019. Even more exciting is the fact the brand has matured and have a solid product roadmap moving forward. Collaborations such as the contribution to the Tim Bergling Foundation both through sponsoring the benefit concert and through donating part of the Urbanista sales is a great way for us to share some of the success for a very important and worthy cause. We see the progress for Urbanista across all markets and have very positive market share growth data in important markets such as Scandinavia, UK, Germany and recently in the US" says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO STRAX.

For further information please contact Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50.

About Urbanista

Urbanista make audio products rooted in Scandinavian design. Our products are inspired by cities, freedom and with the urban lifestyle in mind. We design for life in motion and dedicate our products to urban people, no matter where they call home. Urbanista is available online as well as in 20, 000 stores and 80 countries around the world. For more information visit www.urbanista.com

About STRAX

STRAX is a market-leading global company specializing in mobile accessories. STRAX has built a House of Brands to complement its value-added customer specific solutions and services. STRAX House of Brands includes proprietary brands: XQISIT, Urbanista, THOR, CLCKR and licensed brands: adidas and bugatti.

In addition, STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands. STRAX sells into all key channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has over 190 employees in 13 countries with its operational HQ and logistics center based in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

