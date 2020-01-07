STRAX: Urbanista Finished a Record Year in 2019 with E-Com Growing over 1 000%

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbanista, the lifestyle audio brand owned by STRAX, finished 2019 on a strong note, as anticipated. Total sales in 2019 amounted to MSEK 240 compared to MSEK 141 the previous year, corresponding to a growth of 70 percent.

Urbanista experienced growth from all sales channels in 2019 where e-commerce particularly stuck out with more than 1 000 percent growth from direct website sales following a focused and aggressive strategy, including onboarding of a completely new team to implement and maximize the e-commerce opportunity.

The growth both online and offline was made possible due to a strong portfolio of products, especially within the true wireless headphone segment, where Urbanista launched three products during 2019. Counterpoint Research expects the true wireless headphone market to grow by 80% CAGR for 2019-2022 and Urbanista is well positioned to be on that curve.

"We have managed to significantly grow Urbanista every year since STRAX acquired the brand in 2014, however, it feels like 2019 was the year when it all came together with relevant and timely product launches followed by success in both online and offline sales channels. Social media presence and e-commerce is of utmost importance for the brand and I am very impressed with the strategic execution of our digital marketing team as well as how the entire Urbanista organization coped with the challenges that come along with significant growth. With a solid portfolio of true wireless headphones and a promising roadmap, including an ANC product showcased today at CES, I am very confident the success will continue and it furthermore gives me good comfort that the organization has proven to have what it takes to deliver in a high growth environment." says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB.

For further information please contact Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB, +46-8-545-017-50.

About Urbanista

Urbanista make audio products rooted in Scandinavian design. The products are inspired by cities, freedom and with the urban lifestyle in mind. We design for life in motion and dedicate our products to urban people, no matter where they call home. Urbanista is available online as well as in 20, 000 stores and 80 countries around the world. For more information visit www.urbanista.com

About STRAX

STRAX is a global company specializing in mobile accessories. STRAX develops and grows brands through an omnichannel approach. STRAX operates two complimentary businesses - Own brands and Distribution (retail and online marketplaces) - where the lifestyle audio brand Urbanista is the flagship along with our licensed brand adidas. Through its retail distribution platform in Europe STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands, whilst Brandvault, online marketplace distribution, is currently centered around own brands and startups. STRAX sells into all key channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has over 200 employees in 12 countries with its operational HQ and logistics center based in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

