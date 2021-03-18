StraxAR™ Announces New Platform Addition to Enhance NFTs with Augmented Reality

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strax Networks Inc., makers of the enterprise AR messaging and media platform, StraxAR™, are announcing the launch of a globally accessible new generation of functionality for NFTs by unlocking augmented reality experiences and interactive "calls to action" directly on the NFT. This StraxAR™ platform addition is available now for artists, musicians, filmmakers, and other creators and will enable them to build unique AR experiences triggered by their NFTs.

The StraxAR platform brings the digital world together with the physical world of music, entertainment, retail and visual art (to name a few) by augmenting digital content onto a physical object or image in any category. For an artist, a brand, a platform, or any marketer (such as country music singer Jessica Lynn, New York Times bestselling artist Marty Noble, and LiveXLive Media, the global destination for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture), the promotional opportunities via "straxing" offer a direct, immediate and meaningful connection with consumers and fans worldwide.

The StraxAR™ NFT platform extension offers an even broader opportunity for any creator in the world to quickly and easily reach the next level of creative by combining AR experiences with their NFTs for an ever-changing, immersive, and interactive experience.

A Non-Fungible Token, or NFT, is a unique digital asset that can be used to represent a wide range of tangible and intangible assets, such as digital and conventional artwork, film, music, in-game items etc.

StraxAR's NFT component will enable the creation of an engaging user experience by defining and identifying AR "triggers" in any supported NFT. These triggers will activate AR events through the StraxAR™ Mobile App, available on iOS and Android worldwide.

"The StraxAR platform already unlocks a remarkable world of supplemental and relevant content," noted StraxAR co-founder and CTO Eric Singleton. "Adding the ability for all creators to augment their NFTs with AR content opens new doors of expression between the artist and the owner of the NFT."

"We are tremendously excited to make this announcement -- StraxAR will now be able to fuse music, video, and artwork to an NFT for a unique spatial computing experience. This technology mix can further immortalize these works on the blockchain for years to come," said Alan Mariotti, CSO, Strax Networks Inc.

About Strax Networks Inc.

Strax Networks Inc. is changing the way visual content is experienced around the world. Via our StraxAR™ platform, we offer simple, informative, interruption-free, and rapid time-to-value augmented reality experiences for partners and their customers, delivering revolutionary speed and accessibility. View, learn, and discover a world beyond your everyday reality as StraxAR™ opens new doors of perception and expression. Visit us online at www.straxnetworks.com

