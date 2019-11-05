Strayboots Announces Launch Of Bootscamp

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strayboots, a leading provider of mobile team building scavenger hunts, announced today the official launch of "Bootscamp," innovative scavenger hunt technology specifically designed to enhance corporate learning and onboarding and to reinforce knowledge checks.

The Bootscamp system is designed to augment traditional onboarding programs with active learning and relationship building. Through Bootscamp, companies receive custom activities designed to reinforce important skills, introduce new employees to the team, and provide fun and memorable learning experiences.

Bootscamp has been in beta testing for 14 months and has been employed so far by Wix.com, Payoneer, Bank Leumi USA, Sage Intacct, Verizon, JP Morgan, Asurion, among others. The product is available to human resource directors, learning directors and operations executives who are charged with onboarding as well as teaching new skills to existing employees.

"Many of our corporate customers who have enjoyed our team building scavenger hunts over the years have been asking for ways to integrate our activities into their onboarding and employee training protocols," said Strayboots CEO and Co-Founder, Ido Rabiner.

"The result is Bootscamp! We've received great feedback so far, and we are excited to take scavenger hunting 'mainstream' into corporate America."

"A great activity!" said Marta Strzyzewska, Communication Team Project & Operations Manager, Wix.com. "We created a fun custom hunt at our campus - where new employees get a chance to visit different offices, meet other employees and learn more about the company. Our teams love it! They always come back with a smile."

About Strayboots

Strayboots is one of the largest providers of active learning solutions in the world, with a presence and offerings across North America, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. The company has achieved a reputation for creating custom, and sometimes extraordinarily complex experiences, with rapid turnarounds, for a wide variety of clients, from corporations to governments. For example, Strayboots recently completed a potentially record-setting scavenger hunt in the historic city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. More than 1,000 global corporate consumers, including many Fortune 500, use Strayboots' solutions to augment their teams' training, skill-building, learning and engagement programs. To learn more please visit: www.strayboots.com

