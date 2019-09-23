Strayboots Announces Partnership With 7H Holding

NEW YORK and JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strayboots, a leading provider of mobile team building scavenger hunts and innovative team building and onboarding solutions, announced today a partnership with 7H Holding. Based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and owner of ACE Exhibitions and Events, 7H Holding offers one-stop-shop solutions for events and exhibitions as well as digital marketing and much more. Strayboots will become 7H's exclusive partner for scavenger hunts throughout the Middle East and Asia.

The partnership was formalized after the companies successfully completed a six-week-long scavenger hunt in the historic city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With 10,000+ participants, this event may be the largest of its kind ever undertaken. The hunt was commissioned as a part of the city's Jeddah Season festival in association with the Ministry of Culture and stakeholders of the Jeddah Season organizing entities.

"The feedback we have received from the Jeddah event has been unparalleled; we were impressed by how quickly Strayboots was able to create and organize a complex, multi-lingual, and potentially record-setting event, and the bottom line is that our client is very happy. We are thrilled to solidify this partnership with Strayboots and offer more of their events to customers throughout the Middle East," said Mr. Hadi Al-Harith, Director of 7H Holding.

"Our partnership with 7H Holding plays a central role in continuing Strayboots' global expansion beyond the United States. This expansion began with our offerings in Canada, Australia, and Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal and more," said Ido Rabiner, CEO of Strayboots. "Our immediate growth plans include additional cities in Saudi Arabia as well as the remainder of the Middle East and Asia."

About Strayboots

Strayboots is a global provider of mobile experiences for corporate team building activities and onboarding solutions, group adventures, and city exploration. We help companies create digital experiences that excite and engage mobile users. More than 1,000 global corporate consumers, including many Fortune 500, use Strayboots' solutions to augment their teams' training, skill-building, learning and engagement programs. To learn more please visit https://www.strayboots.com/ .

