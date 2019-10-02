Stream Chicago expands office landlord representation with the hiring of Jessica O’Hara as Vice President

"Adding talent like Jessica is a testament to Stream's commitment to enhancing both our team and capabilities to better serve clients throughout the Chicagoland area," said Patrick Russo, managing director for Stream Realty Partners. "Jessica's experience and reputation as it pertains to office leasing not only exemplifies our core values but immediately makes her an invaluable addition to our team."

Initially, O'Hara will focus on office landlord representation, supporting owners by maximizing an asset's value through creative leasing efforts, systematic market and financial analysis, and comprehensive lease negotiations. In addition, some of her other responsibilities include expanding Stream's acquisition, development, leasing, and property management platforms and growing Stream's presence in the greater Chicago market.

"I am extremely fortunate to join an incredibly successful and entrepreneurial real estate services firm like Stream," said O'Hara. "In my new role, I am looking forward to exploring multiple service lines and growing my skill set as it relates to the investment, acquisition and development areas of our business."

Prior to joining Stream, O'Hara spent the majority of her eight-year career in the commercial real estate industry with CBRE where she focused on office leasing, tenant representation, and transaction management. While at CBRE, Jessica completed over 1.2 M SF of transactions, totaling over $200,000,000 in transaction volume.

