Stream Chicago Taps Adam Showalter For New Managing Director Role

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a full-service national real estate investment, development and services company, announces the hiring of Adam Showalter as managing director within Stream's Chicago office.

"Adam's experience customizing creative and comprehensive strategies along with his superior local market intelligence, makes him an ideal fit to lead our service line of business in Chicago," said Mike McVean, co-founder and co-managing partner of Stream Realty Partners. "As Stream's footprint continues to grow, Adam will play an integral role supporting our incredible team there and expanding our presence not only in Chicago but throughout the Midwest."

Initially, Showalter will focus primarily on building Stream's presence within the greater Chicago Market, while helping to source, win and execute the company's service lines of business. In addition, some of his other responsibilities include uncovering and executing acquisition and development opportunities.

"We are both proud and inspired by the positive momentum underway here in the Chicagoland area and additions like Adam continue to support the growth trajectory the team is on," said Patrick Russo, managing director for Stream Realty Partners. "Adam's tremendous expertise is distinctive and will reinforce our leadership acumen moving forward."

Prior to joining Stream, Showalter spent six years at Cushman & Wakefield and 7 years at CBRE where he assisted in redeveloping, marketing and leasing office buildings in the Chicagoland area as the Senior Director of the Chicago Agency Leasing Team. Over the past thirteen years, Showalter has closed over 700 transactions, accounting for over six million square feet with total consideration over $1 billion.

"Stream's leadership team and entrepreneurial spirit is second to none and a large part of what influenced my decision to join the team," said Showalter. "I look forward to immediately contributing to Stream's unique culture while delivering innovative, results driven partnerships throughout the Midwest."

