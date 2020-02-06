Stream Companies Showcases Latest Technology to Guide Auto Dealerships Into the Digital Age of Car Buying

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Companies , a marketing industry leader that has been successfully merging and integrating the worlds of traditional and digital advertising for more than two decades, will be sharing its latest technology and expertise at NADA 2020 from Feb. 14-17, 2020.

In today's high-tech world of auto dealership marketing, Stream Companies is leading the way with its innovative technology, improving both user experience and sales success for dealerships.

Co-founder and CEO David Regn highlighted top trends to watch in 2020 and beyond.

"The three biggest trends in digital marketing for dealers in 2020 are personalization, AI-based automation and voice search," said Regn. "People-based marketing and building innovative technology solutions to elevate marketing efforts will define this new decade."

Among the many honors Stream Companies has earned include:

Featured on the Inc. 500 fastest-growing companies list 13 times (including 12 straight years). Only 33 companies worldwide have accomplished this.

Named to the "Best Places to Work" in Philadelphia list in 2019 (for the 8 th straight year)

list in 2019 (for the 8 straight year) The agency features 350 employees, and has shown 23 consecutive years of growth.

Stream Companies, first launched in 1996, has always been quick to adapt to industry trends. Voice search is one trend that is already having an impact on SEO for dealership websites.

"We identified this trend early and built strategies to help dealerships embrace the trend and outthink the competition," said Sarah Throne, Chief Strategy Officer for Stream Companies.

Stream Companies will be located at Booth #258C at NADA 2020. Press inquiries in advance of NADA 2020 can be sent to mmyftiu@marxlayne.com , or dstoyka@marxlayne.com . Media on site can contact Subi.Ghosh@StreamCompanies.com .

About Stream Companies

Stream Companies is an Integrated Advertising Agency and a SaaS based technology company for the retail and automotive industries. With over 20 years of experience in advertising and digital marketing, Stream Companies uses a data-driven and solutions-oriented approach to support businesses across the U.S. with their services. The company has been recognized by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com as a 2019 Top Workplace, and is the recipient of the AWA's Vanguard and Rising Star Awards for their FullThrottle Marketing Suite.

