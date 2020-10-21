Stream Data Centers and Crown Castle Bring New Fiber into The Woodlands

"Houston is a top 10 city from a U.S. population and GDP perspective, but for network, it has generally been characterized as a Tier-2 type market with limited options for fiber providers and route diversity," says Chad Rodriguez , Vice President, Network and Cloud at Stream. "Adding Crown Castle to our carrier mix increases connectivity and performance dramatically for our customers. The fiber Crown Castle is installing is not only new, but also runs along a completely diverse route, giving Stream's clients a redundant, high performing option to support IoT, 5G, edge and other latency-sensitive applications. Innovation relies on new fiber, and we are proud to partner with such a growth-minded market leader."

"Crown Castle is an incredibly strong brand within the 5G community," adds Michael Lahoud, Stream's COO and Partner. "Our enterprise customers in Houston are seeking high quality providers capable of supporting their cloud computing strategies, and Crown Castle hits the mark in support of new, data-intensive technologies. Stream's data center in The Woodlands is seeing a great deal of interest from carriers and fiber providers driven by the facility's uninterrupted track record and enterprise-level architecture."

As enterprises across multiple verticals in the Houston area continue to migrate workloads to the cloud and pilot edge computing architectures, their need for proximal data centers and rich connectivity options is surging. By bringing Crown Castle fiber to its Houston data center, Stream is helping transform The Woodlands into a vibrant hub for innovation with ultra low latency connectivity to downtown Houston and beyond.

Stream's Houston I data center in The Woodlands provides a secure location with highly resilient infrastructure and a concierge approach to customer service. Located 30 miles north of downtown Houston, over 75 miles from the Gulf Coast, the mission-critical facility features almost 75,000 square feet of freestanding, purpose-build data center space. The data center's location is especially valuable during hurricane season as it has remained completely accessible, available and resilient during and after all storms in the area including 2017's Hurricane Harvey. Stream provides access to public cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle.

For more information on Stream Data Centers, visit streamdatacenters.com. And take a tour of our Houston I data center in The Woodlands, TX at www.streamdatacenters.com/houston-data-center-virtual-tour/.

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has been providing premium data center solutions to Fortune 500 companies since 1999. To date, the company has acquired and developed over 2.5 million square feet of data center space nationally, representing more than 250 megawatts of power.

Product offerings include Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data CenterTM Suites, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Colocation Services and Build-to-Suit Data Centers – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. Founded in 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of 900 real estate professionals with offices in major markets across the U.S. The company manages nearly 230 million square feet of commercial properties and completes over $3.6 billion in transactions annually.

SOURCE Stream Data Centers