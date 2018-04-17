Stream Data Centers Announces New Dallas-Area Hyperscale Data Center Development

"Stream's DFW VII data center will follow a successful formula from our previous Dallas-area developments and benefit from the best practices and improvements we've made along the way," states Paul Moser, Co-Managing Partner of Stream Data Centers.

Stream Data Centers' new DFW campus development will feature:

A 22.66 acre site in Garland, Texas located on Lookout Drive, in close proximity to robust Northeast Dallas , Richardson and Garland amenities, power and fiber infrastructure.

Initial 140,000 square-foot structurally-enhanced data center with land available for multiple phases.

Two (2) 40 MW utility feeds from a new on-site Oncor substation offering power at competitive transmission rates.

Two (2) diverse telco entrances, with multiple fiber providers and a strong mix of local, long haul and dark fiber providers to the site through multiple routes.

Designed to meet or exceed size and capital investment requirements under House Bill 1223 sales tax exemption program.

Optimal location outside of flight paths, railways and FEMA 500 year flood plain.

Stream has worked with multiple network service providers to secure diverse dark fiber paths back to the major carrier hotels and cloud interconnection locations, allowing our customers to expand beyond the providers that are in the immediate area with access to 100+ network and cloud providers. The site will offer numerous different paths between any major interconnection point or data center in the metro area.

"Our new development in Garland, Texas seeks to address the growing needs of cloud companies and enterprise users in and around the Dallas market," Moser said. "We believe that our DFW VII data center will meet the needs of companies looking for highly-secure and resilient data center space with low-latency connectivity in the Dallas market."

ABOUT STREAM DATA CENTERS

Since 1999, Stream has been an active investor and industry leader, providing premium services, optimized value and critical environments to Fortune 500 companies. To date, Stream has acquired, developed and operated more than two million square feet of data center space in Texas, Minnesota, Illinois, California and Colorado, representing more than 200 megawatts of power.

Stream develops and operates highly resilient, scalable and efficient data centers, with products including fully-commissioned Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data Center™ Suites, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Build-to-Suit Infrastructure and Scalable Colocation Environments – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is committed to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service. Services supporting critical environments and energy procurement leverage the combined skill sets and resources of Stream's technical real estate professionals with fine-tuned data center and energy expertise, to deliver end-to-end solutions for mission-critical infrastructure needs.

By understanding the dynamics of the data center market, Stream is able to forecast customer demand to proactively and cost-effectively deploy the right products at the right time. These disciplines, aligned with significant capital and industry expertise, keep Stream customers ahead of the data center planning curve. Learn more at www.streamdatacenters.com.

