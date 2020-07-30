Stream Data Centers Chicago Facility Immediately Available

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , an industry leader in providing premium data center solutions, has commissioned the first phase of its newly constructed 15 Megawatt, 127,000 SF data center facility in Elk Grove Village, Chicago.

Elk Grove Village in Chicago is one of the largest peering and interconnection markets in the United States. Twenty-two miles from downtown Chicago and less than 9 miles from the O'Hare International Airport, it offers the ideal combination of accessibility and stability to Stream's clients. The Chicago market has some of the lowest power costs of any major metropolitan area, outstanding access to all major cloud providers and extensive network availability. Chicago's low natural disaster risk offers stability and security to organizations deploying critical IT operations.

"Expanding into Elk Grove Village is an important move for Stream Data Centers," says Rob Kennedy, Co-Managing Partner at Stream Data Centers. "Chicago has long been among the most important data center hubs in the country. Economic benefits such as low energy costs and outstanding Illinois state tax incentives help ensure the growth will continue. Stream has been pleased with the quality of the labor force, central location, and access to key carriers and cloud providers available in Elk Grove Village."

Stream's new Chicago I Data Center benefits from the attractive sales tax incentives that were signed into law in October of 2019. The tax incentives are part of the state's $45 billion capital budget, put in place to help drive the digital economy in Illinois and provide new IT and construction jobs. These tax exemptions apply to both data center construction and the IT equipment purchased by our tenants; all of which reduces the cost for data center customers to deploy in Illinois.

"We've been very pleased with the work done by our partners on this project including Clune Construction, Corgan and kW Mission Critical Engineering," said Chris Kincaid, Stream's SVP of Design and Construction. "Working together, the teams overcame the additional challenges presented by the pandemic while maintaining Stream's commitment to safety. The end result is the on-time delivery of an outstanding data center facility."

Stream provides hyperscale, build-to-suit and private data centers across the United States with a wide array of expert data center services including connectivity, facilities management, and energy procurement.

For more information on the new Chicago data center, and other locations, visit Stream's website at www.streamdatacenters.com/locations.

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has been providing premium data center solutions to Fortune 500 companies since 1999. To date, the company has acquired and developed 23 data center campuses throughout North America for use by global enterprise and hyperscale providers.

Product offerings include Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data Centers, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Retail Colocation and Build-to-Suit Data Centers – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners , a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. Founded in 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of 900 real estate professionals with offices in major markets across the U.S. The company manages nearly 230 million square feet of commercial properties and completes over $3.5 billion in transactions annually.

