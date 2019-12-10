Stream Data Centers Hires Chris Bair as New SVP of Sales and Leasing

"Though mature, today's data center market is being heavily influenced by surging enterprise and cloud provider demand for hyperscale data centers, high density deployments and diverse, ultra-low latency connectivity options," says Michael Lahoud , Chief Operating Officer at Stream Data Centers. "We already have a strong portfolio of existing data centers and operational services. However, we also leverage our deep-seated real estate expertise to help our customers decide whether to build, lease or perform sale leasebacks – whatever makes the most sense for them from a financial and logistical perspective. With his track record of success, Chris will play a crucial role in bringing the Stream experience to more enterprises and cloud providers across the US."

"I am excited to join the Stream team and spread the message that whether it's space, high density, location, cloud onramps or access to fiber, we have all this and more for our customers," says Chris Bair, SVP of Sales and Leasing at Stream. "The Stream team is replete with talent coupled with a very customer-oriented approach to doing business. Thanks to this, as well as the company's longevity and strong financial position, we provide a rich data center environment that permits our customers to grow over time and access new markets as we also expand further. We are truly a trusted partner and I look forward to working with existing and new customers in this manner over the coming weeks and months."

To learn more about Stream Data Centers, visit the company's website at www.streamdatacenters.com.

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has been providing premium data center solutions to Fortune 500 companies since 1999. To date, the company has acquired and developed over 2.5 million square feet of data center space nationally, representing more than 250 megawatts of power.





Product offerings include Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data Centers, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Retail Colocation and Build-to-Suit Data Centers – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.





Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. Founded in 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of 900 real estate professionals with offices in major markets across the U.S. The company manages nearly 230 million square feet of commercial properties and completes over $3.5 billion in transactions annually.

SOURCE Stream Data Centers

Related Links

http://www.streamdatacenters.com

