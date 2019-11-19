Stream Data Centers Supports Growing Activity from Cloud Providers and Enterprises in Chicago

"The Chicago data center market continues to see surging demand for turnkey data center solutions from a mix of companies that generally have tight deployment timelines," says Robert Kennedy, Co-Managing Partner at Stream Data Centers. "Our Chicago I facility in Elk Grove Village provides our customers with an option for immediate deployment with significant expansion capabilities."

Chicago has always been one of the nation's premier data center markets, and demand should only be enhanced through new tax incentives recently passed by the state of Illinois. Designed to boost development, data center investments of $250 million or more that create 20 high-paid full-time jobs can now qualify for state and local tax exemptions lasting 10 years. Thanks to this type of regulatory advancement, the Elk Grove Village area will continue to be a thriving hub for wholesale providers and single-tenant data centers.

Key features of the Chicago I facility include:

Newly constructed, free-standing hyperscale data center

Redundant 22 MW utility feeds from separate substations

Top performing electric reliability in a nationally competitive energy market

Rich mix of connectivity providers

Outside FEMA's 500-year flood plain

Convenient location just 22 miles from downtown Chicago

Those interested in touring the facility virtually can do so at this link. For more information on Stream Data Centers, visit www.streamdatacenters.com.

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has been providing premium data center solutions to Fortune 500 companies since 1999. To date, the company has acquired and developed over 2.5 million square feet of data center space nationally, representing more than 250 megawatts of power.



Product offerings include Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data Centers, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Retail Colocation and Build-to-Suit Data Centers – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.



Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. Founded in 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of 900 real estate professionals with offices in major markets across the U.S. The company manages nearly 230 million square feet of commercial properties and completes over $3.5 billion in transactions annually.

SOURCE Stream Data Centers

