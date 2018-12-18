Stream Data Centers to Develop Hyperscale Data Center Campus in Phoenix Market

This acquisition marks the company's entrance into the Phoenix market and will enable it to scale with the needs of the area's growing number of cloud providers and enterprise users. At full build, the entire campus can support approximately 2 million square feet. Stream will dedicate land for an onsite substation to be constructed by Arizona Public Service Electric Company (APS) with ultimate power capacity of 350 MW.

"The Phoenix market has quickly emerged as one of the top destinations in the Western US for enterprise and cloud companies," notes Robert Kennedy, co-managing partner of Stream Data Centers. "A pro business environment with a great sales tax incentive program, low risk of natural disaster and low latency to major markets on the West Coast, Midwest and Texas have fueled tremendous growth for this market. We look forward to establishing a major campus and long-term relationship with Goodyear, APS and the Greater Phoenix region."

"Stream Data Centers' confidence and investment into the Goodyear market will provide high-end jobs and innovative cloud-based technology solutions for years to come," said Mayor Georgia Lord. "We are very excited to welcome another best-in-class company to our rapidly expanding cluster of high tech businesses. We are thankful for their commitment to Goodyear and foresee a bright future ahead."

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has been providing premium data center solutions to Fortune 500 companies since 1999. To date, Stream has acquired and developed over 2.5 million square feet of data center space nationally, representing more than 250 megawatts of power.

Product offerings include Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data Center™ Suites, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Retail Colocation and Build-to-Suit Data Centers – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, L.P., a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. Founded in 1996, Stream Realty has a staff of more than 800 real estate professionals with offices in 12 markets across the nation. The company manages over 170 million square feet of commercial properties and completes approximately $3 billion in transactions annually. Learn more at www.streamdatacenters.com.

SOURCE Stream Data Centers

