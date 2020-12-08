Stream Expands Chicago Presence with Second Data Center

The new property is in close proximity to Stream Data Centers' recently completed Chicago I facility. Elk Grove Village is one of the country's main peering and interconnection markets and benefits from excellent infrastructure, outstanding access to all major cloud providers, robust network connectivity and affordable renewable power options. Stream's newest Chicago-area data center also capitalizes on tax exemptions applied to data center construction and equipment by Illinois lawmakers in 2019 . The state implemented the sales tax incentives to attract new IT and construction jobs while growing the digital economy in Illinois.

"Elk Grove Village understands the unique needs and complexities of developing large scale data center projects," says Chris Kincaid, Stream's SVP of Design and Construction. "That knowledge combined with ComEd's infrastructure and reliable ability to deliver electric utility capacity gives us great confidence in our ability to deliver this large scale project in 2021."

For Stream Data Centers, creating turnkey inventory beyond the shell is a top priority. "Our customers appreciate our commitment to delivering turnkey data center capacity, not just shell space, which helps them rapidly deploy and meet their project timelines," explains Rob Kennedy, Stream's Co-Managing Partner. "More than twenty years of experience serving the world's most demanding IT organizations helps ensure that our facilities can serve both enterprise and hyperscale users with top-of-the-line data center capacity."

