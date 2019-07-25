Stream Facilities Management Sales to be Led by Simone Walzel

In her role, Simone is responsible for presenting Stream's facilities management and consulting services to customers requiring Stream's extensive suite of support offerings. "At Stream, we understand customers' needs and deliver innovative solutions to meet their service and operational requirements," says Stewart Collier, Managing Director of Facilities Management at Stream Data Centers. "Simone will bring a wealth of knowledge and be an invaluable asset to our team because of her experience in helping some of the largest companies in the world resolve their facilities management challenges. Over the coming months, she will help us serve more companies with the resources needed to successfully meet critical environments management objectives."

"I am extremely thrilled and proud to be joining Stream because of their true partnership approach with customers," adds Simone Walzel. "For years now, Stream has leveraged its team of experts to deploy best-in-class facilities management operations across North America. I look forward to working with our current and future customers to ensure our services are optimized and adapted to efficiently meet their evolving needs."

Stream's Facilities Management Services include a variety of specialty consulting services:



The suite of service offerings is designed to operate like an "Army in Your Pocket" – delivering exceptional value for companies looking to safeguard mission-critical environments. According to Collier, "Through this and other growth initiatives, Stream's objective is to deliver on our promise of maximizing uptime without compromising health and safety."



About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has been providing premium data center solutions to Fortune 500 companies since 1999. To date, the company has acquired and developed over 2.5 million square feet of data center space nationally, representing more than 250 megawatts of power.

Product offerings include Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data Centers, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Retail Colocation and Build-to-Suit Data Centers – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.

Stream supports its facility management services by leveraging the combined skill sets of Stream's technical real estate and data center professionals to deliver end-to-end solutions for all mission-critical needs.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Founded in 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 850 real estate professionals with regional offices in major markets across the U.S. The company manages more than 193 million square feet of commercial properties and completes approximately $3.5 billion in transactions annually.

