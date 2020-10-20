Stream Grows Industrial Development Team with Strategic Hire

"Industrial Development Services continues to be a growing platform across all of Stream's markets, and we are confident Dale will be a great asset to help expand and cultivate this division even further," said Cannon Green , executive managing director and partner. "With a history of success in the industry, we are excited for the unique perspective and fresh ideas Dale will bring to the platform."

Prior to joining Stream, Todd spent 13 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Real Assets, where his responsibilities included investments in industrial, office, and residential assets throughout the country. Additionally, he has also served as a commercial real estate appraiser with Samuel D. Koon & Associates in Columbus, Ohio. Todd holds a B.S. in Economics from Ohio Wesleyan University and a M.S. in Real Estate Finance from New York University. He also holds the Certified Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the Urban Land Institute, and NAIOP.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Industrial Development Services team," said Todd. "Stream's growth trajectory, along with its culture of excellence and entrepreneurialism, makes it a compelling platform for clients, partners and team members. My move is the natural continuation of a relationship with a progressive firm that has been exponentially growing over the past five years."

Stream has been an active developer of its industrial platform in the Atlanta, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, and San Antonio markets. With Todd's focus on the East Coast and Chicago markets, he will contribute to the over 9,500,000 square feet of total industrial development under production and in its near-term pipeline.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 930 real estate professionals with regional offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Greater Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $3.6 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

CONTACT: Alex Irwin, 214-796-9075, [email protected]

SOURCE Stream Realty Partners

Related Links

http://www.streamrealty.com

