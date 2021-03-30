NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a national real estate services, development, and investment company, announced today that it is opening an office in Nashville which will be led by Rob Lowe, one of Nashville's leading commercial real estate brokers and property investors, as Executive Managing Director and Partner.

"I've been fortunate to work with the same firm my entire career; however, I couldn't pass up this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to open an office with a firm that is renowned for its agility, creativity and innovation within the commercial real estate space," said Lowe. "Stream's way of doing business is tailormade for Nashville. It's enterprising and structured to deliver the efficiencies of scale with speed, flexibility and resilience—keeping its clients and professionals competitive and in a position of strength. I'm excited about helping to introduce this unique service mentality to my hometown."

Nashville is the 13th location for Dallas-headquartered Stream. Like Nashville, the company's other offices are in some of the strongest commercial real estate markets in the nation, such as Austin, Atlanta, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, San Diego and Washington, DC.

Stream's Head of New Markets Derek Land said, "We look at several factors when opening a new office—strong population, job growth and cost of living, to name a few. Nashville checked all those boxes, but more importantly, we found a leader in Rob that personifies Stream's distinct culture and unique approach to business. We are really excited to continue the swift growth trajectory of our platform and extend our services in Nashville under Rob's leadership."

Lowe comes to Stream from the Nashville office of Cushman & Wakefield, where he was senior managing director. He also served as a principal and member of the board of directors of Cushman's predecessor firm Cassidy Turley, as well as a member of the firm's five-person capital committee that negotiated the sale of Cassidy Turley in 2014 to a private equity consortium, which then acquired DTZ and merged with Cushman & Wakefield in 2015.

Lowe counts many of Middle Tennessee's largest companies and organizations among his clients and has been involved in many of the region's most significant commercial real estate transactions, including securing AllianceBernstein for Brookfield Properties' Fifth & Broadway development 501 Commerce, representing TVA on the acquisition of their 1.2 million-square-foot Chattanooga headquarters, as well as leading the purchase and 100 percent lease-up efforts of Commerce Center East, Fourth & Church, and Lyft's regional headquarters in downtown Nashville. He was most recently chosen as the lead broker to market Beaman Automotive's nearly 18 acres in midtown Nashville, which is indicative of the preeminent commercial properties entrusted to him and most likely to be one of the largest commercial real estate land sales in Nashville's history. He has been a Nashville Business Journal Commercial Real Estate Power Leader for the past eight years and his developments have won awards from the Urban Land Institute, Nashville Chapter.

Stream continues to make national headlines for its fast-paced growth over the past several months—from new hires to assignment and client expansion and acquisition. In Chicago, Stream recently welcomed a seasoned eight-person leasing team, and in Fort Worth, a top agency leasing veteran to lead its office division—each recruited from differing global commercial real estate firms. Across the country, Stream leases and manages over 250 million square feet and has developed and/or acquired over 35.8 million square feet.

"Stream's national office growth plan is deliberate and strategic to ensure it complements our existing platform and provides further value to our clients," stated Stream President Chris Jackson. "We are actively looking at additional markets to expand Stream's services and anticipate this will accelerate in 2021 due to the increase of new business and key hires. As our clients grow, we grow with them. As our resources grow, our team is positioned for additional career opportunities. It's a very exciting time to be at Stream."

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 950 real estate professionals with offices in Atlanta, Austin, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Greater Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, San Antonio, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $3.3 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

