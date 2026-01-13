Stream Realty Partners Announces Sale of Three-Building Empire West Portfolio in Houston's West Submarket

Over 1 Million Square Feet of Class A Industrial Space Sold to NorthPoint Development

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, announces the sale of Empire West Buildings 1, 3, and 8, totaling 1,038,619 square feet, as well as a 16.6-acre outdoor storage yard. The complete Empire West development is an institutional-quality, Class A industrial portfolio totaling 3,969,811 square feet across 10 buildings, located in Houston's rapidly expanding West submarket.

Empire West Portfolio (Photo courtesy of Bryan Malloch, which gives Stream Realty Partners the right to use and distribute for editorial purposes now and in the future.)

The sale of the three-building and storage land portfolio reflects continued investor demand for large-scale, best-in-class industrial assets across the Houston market.

Developed and delivered by Stream between 2021 and 2025, Empire West features 10 state-of-the-art industrial buildings that are now 100% leased to an impressive collection of tenants, including Pro Pac, Tesla, H-E-B, Ferguson Enterprises, and other top-tier users. The project is located at 100 Empire Boulevard in Brookshire, Texas, providing immediate access to Interstate 10 and serving as a key logistics and distribution hub for the greater Houston region.

"The level of investor engagement around Empire West speaks to the quality of the asset and the strength of West Houston's industrial market," said Matteson Hamilton, Executive Managing Director and Partner at Stream. "From best-in-class design to a roster of nationally recognized tenants, this portfolio embodies what institutional investors are seeking in today's environment: scale, stability, and opportunity for long-term value creation."

Stream acquired the land in October 2019, recognizing the long-term potential of the West Houston submarket, and strategically delivered the multi-phase project over several years to meet the rising demand for high-quality logistics and manufacturing space. Stream has sold over $1 billion of assets in the last 12 months.

"Empire West demonstrates the work of an incredible cross-functional Stream team, from land sourcing to development, leasing, capital markets, and tenant relationships," said Mustafa Ali, Portfolio Manager at Stream. "What began as raw land in 2019 is now a fully leased, institutional-grade industrial campus totaling nearly four million square feet and attracting world-class users. This transaction underscores the strength of Houston's West submarket, the quality of the tenants on campus, and our team's ability to execute through cycles. Empire West has set a new benchmark for industrial placemaking in Houston, and we're proud to deliver exceptional results for our investors."

The transaction was listed by Stream's Capital Markets team, led by Executive Managing Director & Partner Seth Koschak and Matteson Hamilton, in coordination with Eastdil Secured, and in partnership with Stream's Investment Management team, including Mustafa Ali and Stream's CIO, Adam Jackson, and Executive Managing Director & Partner Justin Robinson, who oversees Stream's Industrial Development Services division.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of leasing, investment and development services. This includes tenant and landlord representation, Legendary CX property management, capital markets, investment management and sales, construction, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas with operations in core markets coast to coast. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,500 professionals and now completes annual transactions valued at more than $8.9 billion in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center properties. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About Stream Investment Management

Stream Realty Partners' Investment Management team leverages the extensive expertise of Stream's offices in core markets from coast to coast to make informed investment decisions based on real-time supply and demand fundamentals. The team, comprised of 35 professionals, actively manages five commingled funds, along with several joint ventures and wholly owned assets. In total, Stream oversees 63 investments encompassing 34 million square feet and over $3.4 billion in assets under management.

CONTACT:

Molly McMurtry

Stream Realty Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE STREAM REALTY PARTNERS, L.P.