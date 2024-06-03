Stream Realty Partners Doubles Down on Commitment to Florida with Orlando Office Opening and Strategic Additions to Team

ORLANDO, Fla., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, continues its aggressive growth in Florida with the opening of its Orlando office, following closely on the heels of the recent Tampa expansion. Accompanying this milestone are significant additions to the firm's team, with three seasoned professionals joining from JLL to lead the company's efforts in Central Florida.

An industry veteran who specializes in landlord representation, Executive Managing Director John Gilbert joins Stream's Orlando operations with a deep institutional and private entrepreneurial roster. Together with Executive Managing Directors Greg Katz and Gary Godsey, he will also lead Stream's strategic initiatives in Central Florida, helping to elevate the firm's footprint and service offerings.

This dynamic team is further bolstered by Executive Vice President Darryl Hoffman and Senior Associate Jake Attaway, whose focus is on further developing the Capital Markets and Investment Sales practice statewide. Leveraging their creative strategies and collaborative approaches, the JLL recruits will enhance and broaden Stream's innovative platform within the market.

"Having worked in commercial real estate in Orlando for nearly three decades, I am excited to join Stream and contribute to its vision of leadership and excellence in every service line," said Gilbert. "I look forward to expanding the platform in Central Florida and cultivating an environment where our team members can excel."

Hoffman added, "Stream's commitment to fostering genuine relationships and delivering exceptional results aligns perfectly with our values. I look forward to collaborating with this outstanding team to drive innovation and client success in the Orlando market."

"Stream's rapid growth in Florida underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class services to clients across the state," said Katz. "The firm's continued investment in top-tier talent and strategic market expansion reflects its dedication to delivering exceptional value and service excellence to clients."

Stream Florida has been rapidly bolstering its footprint in the market. It now has more than 25 employees, actively transacting more than 3 million square feet of office and industrial requirements, and offers the full spectrum of services, including Landlord and Tenant Representation, Capital Markets, and Investment Sales.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of leasing, investment and development services. This includes tenant and landlord representation, Legendary CX property management, capital markets, investment management and sales, construction, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas with operations in core markets coast to coast. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,400 professionals and now completes annual transactions valued at more than $8.8 billion in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center properties. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

