Stream Realty Partners Elevates Preston Young to National Head of Investor Services

HOUSTON , March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, announces the promotion of Preston Young to National Head of Investor Services. Formerly spearheading National Office Investor Services, Young now assumes a broader role encompassing leadership and oversight of both the office and industrial sectors nationwide.

With an impressive track record at the helm of National Office Investor Services, Young brings extensive expertise and a strategic vision to his new role. In his elevated capacity, his leadership will now direct strategic growth initiatives and opportunities to enhance service delivery and client satisfaction across Stream's national industrial footprint.

Stream Realty Partners announces the promotion of Preston Young to National Head of Investor Services. Post this

"It's a privilege to step into this role and deploy Stream's innovative and agile platform more broadly, ensuring our clients are positioned at the forefront of opportunity and are well-equipped for the complexities of shifting market conditions," said Young. "Our unique platform is rich with creative solutioning and commitment to excellence. I look forward to putting my diverse background in brokerage, development, and acquisitions to work—providing a unique perspective on how to best serve our clients nationwide."

Young's responsibilities include fostering synergies between the office and industrial divisions and ensuring Stream's offerings are seamlessly integrated to deliver unparalleled value to investors. His leadership will drive innovation and efficiency, positioning Stream as a premier partner for investors in both the office and industrial real estate sectors.

Chris Jackson, President at Stream, noted, "Preston's commitment to delivering unparalleled service, tailored to their specific needs and objectives, aligns perfectly with Stream's core values. His steadfast leadership, demonstrated over the past 20 years, has been integral to our success and will continue to ensure Stream's agility and diversification remain key pillars of our operations. This will allow us to adapt swiftly to market demands and strategically diversify our portfolio to maintain our position at the forefront of the industry."

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, including leasing, Legendary CX property management, tenant and landlord representation, capital markets, investment management and sales, development, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas and operates 15 core offices in markets that cover areas including Alexandria, VA; Arlington, VA; Atlanta; Austin, TX; Boca Raton, FL; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Chicago; Colorado Springs, CO; Dallas; Denver; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Greenville, SC; Houston; the Inland Empire; Irvine, CA; Los Angeles; Miami; Nashville, TN; Orange County, CA; Phoenix; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Reston, VA; San Antonio; Tysons; Washington, D.C.; and South Florida. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,400 professionals and now completes more than $8.8 billion annually in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center transactions. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

CONTACT:

Molly McMurtry

Stream Realty Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE STREAM REALTY PARTNERS, L.P.