Stream Realty Partners Promotes Chris Jackson To President

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a full-service national commercial real estate investment, development and services company, announced today that Chris Jackson has been promoted to president of the firm.

"I'm honored to take on the role of president of Stream Realty Partners and appreciate both the opportunity and confidence Co-founder's Mike McVean and Lee Belland have shown in me," said Jackson. "I look forward to continuing to build strategic initiatives across Stream's offices to ensure our people-focused culture and the quality of service our clients have come to expect continues to be replicated as Stream grows."

In this newly created role, Jackson will focus on supporting and expanding Stream's businesses throughout the country by developing innovative systems and opportunities to improve platform level growth and efficiency relative to the company's internal talent, customers and capital.

"Chris' strategic approach to our business, particularly with respect to spreading and preserving our unique culture and platform, has been critical to expanding our footprint," said Mike McVean, co-founder and co-general partner of Stream. "Chris has done an amazing job growing our service business in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Greater Los Angeles and we look forward to watching him replicate the same results on a national level."

Jackson began his real estate career in 1997 with Trammell Crow Company and joined Stream in 2003 to start its industrial service business. Since then, he has held multiple leadership roles, most recently as regional managing partner, overseeing all phases of the firm's Dallas, Fort Worth and Greater Los Angeles offices.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 850 real estate professionals with regional offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Greater Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $2.9 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

