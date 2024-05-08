Stream Security Appoints Patrick Guay Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Security, a pioneer in cloud detection and response (CDR), is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Guay as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this key role, Guay will lead the company's go-to-market (GTM) efforts including sales, sales engineering, customer success and support, driving strategic growth and ensuring Stream Security remains at the forefront of the industry.

Proven Track Record in Sales Leadership

Guay brings a wealth of experience to Stream Security, having held senior sales leadership positions at companies such as Pentera, Excelero, Stratoscale, and Anobit. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and General Manager of the Americas at Pentera, where he played a pivotal role in driving global sales and strategic partnerships where he delivered consistent growth in new customer acquisition.

"I am excited to join Stream Security and contribute to its innovative approach to cloud detection and response," said Guay. "In today's dynamic cybersecurity landscape, organizations need reliable, effective solutions to identify and prioritize threats and respond faster than the adversary. I'm looking forward to working with this talented team to expand our global market reach and help businesses secure their cloud environments."

Growing the American Sales Team As a result of a significant surge in demand for Stream Security's cloud detection and response solutions, Guay will focus on growing the Americas sales team to meet this increased demand. This strategic move will enable the company to capitalize on the growing market opportunity and further establish its presence in the US.

CEO Endorsemen t Or Shoshani, CEO of Stream Security, expressed enthusiasm for the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to Stream Security. His extensive sales expertise and track record of success make him the perfect fit for our team. We are confident he will strengthen our go-to-market strategy and help us deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About Stream Security Stream Security is a leader in cloud detection and response (CDR), empowering cloud security teams to prioritize threats and exposure based on real-time posture. With its innovative approach, Stream Security helps organizations stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape and protect their cloud environments.

