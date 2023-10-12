Stream Systems (LPSFX) Announce Strategic Investment in the Interbank Currency Options Space

News provided by

Stream Systems

12 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Systems LLC ("Stream"), the New York-based technology company and electronic trading platform for currency options, today announced a strategic investment from Citi.

The investment was made by Citi's Institutional Strategic Investments (ISI) arm, which invests in innovative fintech companies globally that are strategically aligned to Citi's institutional businesses.

At the same time, the integration of Stream Systems' technology with elements of Citi Velocity will provide increased liquidity and trading efficiencies to the Interbank dealer market. Expanded product offerings on Velocity will allow Citi and other Interbank participants to meet their specific hedging and trading needs, and expansion to other global centers.

Stream's all-in-one technology platform is easily integrated with market standard systems and FIX protocols, and built to quickly scale into other related asset classes and trading centers.

"With the continued market emphasis shifting towards more electronification and automation in FX, as well as expanding sources of liquidity in a more bespoke Options market, Stream's technology supports Citi's efforts to deliver on both of these to our clients," said Robert Finn, Head of FX Options at Citi.

About Stream Systems LLC
Stream Systems LLC is a technology company specializing in providing advanced solutions for the financial industry. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Stream Systems LLC offers a range of products and services to financial institutions to enhance their trading and risk management capabilities.

About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stream Systems
Courtney McCarthy
COO, Stream Systems
[email protected]
(646) 530-1793

Citi
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Stream Systems

