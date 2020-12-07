Stream Wellbeing Announces Official Company Launch, Dedicates Itself to Revitalizing Inner-City Youth

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stream Wellbeing announces its official company launch and deepens its relationship with I Grow Chicago, initiating an engagement with I Grow's "2020 Share the Love Holiday Sponsorship."

Stream Wellbeing is a wellness company with a line of CBD tinctures and a grand mission to relieve tension in Chicago inner-city youth.

This holiday season only, every 10 bottles purchased between now and December 4th will sponsor a child's Christmas list. Stream will donate wrapped gifts to a child in a Chicago underserved neighborhood through I Grow's holiday sponsorship.

Stream's CBD tinctures currently come in three variations, each formulated with different benefits in mind. Its three elixirs are called Natural, Rest and Recovery. Rest contains notes of chamomile, lemon balm and holy basil, while Recovery is made with ginger, turmeric and cordyceps.

Stream's products are organic, GMP certified, extracted using a patented solvent-free method, adaptogenic, plant-based and third-party lab tested. They're all plant-based and contain no sugar.

Unlike other CBD companies, Steam uses its revenue to donate time and gifts to communities in need. The company makes tranquility accessible by partnering with a Chicago organization, I Grow, that aspires to strengthen Englewood, IL and beyond through community connection, skill building and opportunity.

With every CBD purchase, Stream and I Grow provide 20 minutes of yoga and mindfulness training for children in underserved neighborhoods. Stream provides CBD – a personal remedy for anxiety, depression and pain. The funds then relieve those same problems at a community scale. Stream believes that prioritizing mental health and mindfulness allows Englewood kids to lessen tension from within.

I Grow creates a ripple effect that lessens trauma and violence in Chicago's underserved communities. Stream is named for this ripple effect – the company creates a ripple that begins a stream of healing.

"We believe feeling good should be a right rather than a privilege for those who want to invest in their wellness," said Pete Rosenstein, Stream Wellbeing's founder.

For more information: www.streamwellbeing.com

