Stream2Sea Sunscreen Receives Rare Certification

WAUCHULA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream2Sea, an eco conscious product line created to be safe for people and the environment, has passed the prestigious Protect Land & Sea Certification (PL+S), guaranteeing it does not contain ANY ingredients known to be harmful to coral, fish, turtles and sea life.

With all the misinformation about the damage to coral reefs and the lack of regulation for the term "reef safe," it is challenging to trust which products are truly safe, effective, and do not harm the environment.

Stream2Sea has taken the guesswork out of the equation. Autumn Blum, cosmetic chemist and scuba diver, noticed a rainbow slick coming off a group of snorkelers and knew we had to do better. Autumn says, "I formulated our first product to exceed all health and eco-standards, yet it failed aquatic toxicity testing." That set the groundwork for everything made by Stream2Sea today. Not only did it need to be formulated with safe ingredients, it had to be tested and proven not to harm humans, freshwater and saltwater fish, C. Elegans and coral larvae. No other mineral sunscreen has done this testing.

The PL+S certification is another step towards proving the safety of Stream2Sea products, confirming full disclosure of what is stated on the label. Most brands that applied for testing did not pass the standard, finding contaminants from ingredients or the manufacturing process. Many showed up with chemicals that are known to cause harm to the coral and yet still carry the label "reef safe."

Why does this matter?

Protect Land +Sea benefits humans, as well as the earth's ecosystems. The Certification provides consumers and businesses with a means of identifying ecologically safer products that do not contribute to pollution or disease.

Dr. Craig Downs of Haereticus Environmental Laboratory created the PL+S certification and is dedicated to increasing the scientific, social and economic knowledge of natural environmental habitats to better conserve and restore threatened environmental habitats and resources.

"We are thrilled to pass PL+S demanding certification," says Founder Autumn Blum. "We have proven it's possible to make safe, performance-based products for humans and aquatic ecosystems!"

