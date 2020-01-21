StreamableU and The Gap Year Association Partner to Offer Gap Year Exploration Month Live Streaming

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamableU and the Gap Year Association are excited to announce that in support of Gap Year Exploration Month, in February, they have partnered to offer a month long calendar of live and interactive streaming programs from leading gap year operators and experts.

Gap Year Association

These programs are available at no cost to any school, district, homeschool family or guidance counselors and are scheduled at 12:30 PM EST and 4:30 PM EST. Recordings of the programs will also be available. Typically, students take a gap year after graduating from high school and before attending colleges, but the programs will also highlight gap year opportunities that are available during the summer, or can be explored during college. Information about structured programs, independent experiences, and how to plan a gap year will all be featured.

Gap year counselor programs will explore many topics surrounding gap year's including the different types of programs, financing a Gap Year, college credits for gap year and the misconceptions about Gap Year, among other topics.

"Gap Year Exploration Month represents a significant time for high school seniors to lift their heads and really consider their post-graduate options. While every student who takes a gap year inevitably sees significant benefits to personal, academic, career, and of course global citizenship - most important through this month, is that they know more about their gap year options in order to make informed decisions. The Gap Year Association is thrilled to get to partner with StreamableU and make sure every young American understands the many domestic & international options, as well as how accessible a great gap year is for all," said Ethan Knight, Executive Director of the Gap Year Association.

"While Gap Year programs are growing in popularity, the number of students participating in Gap Year programs remains quite small. Part of this is because of a lack of awareness of the benefits they can offer some students and some of the misconceptions about gap years. We hope that through our presenters' livestreams we can offer greater and more equitable access to students, educators and guidance counselors," said Doug Ashton, President of Streamable Learning.

Streamable Learning

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Streamable Learning is the leading provider of live and interactive educational programming to the K-12 and senior center markets. The Company operates in Canada as Live Learning Canada and in the senior living market as The Live Living Network. StreamableU is the company's latest platform, offering a 9-month calendar of college prep and planning programs and virtual fairs, such as the Gap Year Exploration Month Virtual Fair. For more information related to college prep and planning services, please visit www.streamableu.com .

Gap Year Association

Founded in 2012, the Gap Year Association is the only national nonprofit working to coordinate the growing Gap Year Movement. As a public-benefit not-for-profit with members, we believe that all intentional gap years have significant and positive practical outcomes, whether independent or as part of a formal program. The Gap Year Association focuses on four core areas: Research, Equity & Access, Resources, and finally Standards and Accreditation. The Gap Year Association is based in Portland, Oregon and more information can be found at www.gapyearassociation.org .

Contact:

Doug Ashton

781 223 7337

232659@email4pr.com

SOURCE StreamableU